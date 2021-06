Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance last week after being bitten while trying to break up a dog fight. Police say a 36-year-old woman who lives in the 1000 block of E. Center St. was leaving her residence when her three dogs accidentally ran out the door. One of the dogs - a pit bull mix - ran to another dog that was on the sidewalk and the two began fighting.