Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Drug Dealer Arrested After Fingerprint Analyzed From Picture Holding Cheese

By Agrima Tikader
Posted by 
Latin Times
Latin Times
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following the crackdown on an encrypted messaging application, police in the United Kingdom were able to apprehend 39-year-old Carl Stewart. The man was arrested by Merseyside Police for supplying drugs. His arrest was made possible after police used an image of his hand holding a block of cheese to match his fingerprints. After his conviction, the drug dealer has been sentenced to over 13 years in prison.

www.latintimes.com
Latin Times

Latin Times

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

 https://www.latintimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Fingerprint#Drug Dealer#Cocaine#Heroin#Property Crime#Merseyside Police#Marks Spencer#British#New York Post#Cnn#National Crime Agency#United Kingdom#Illegal Items#Arrests#Criminal Property#Prison#Stilton Cheese#Man#Cash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public SafetyA.V. Club

A drug dealer's love of Stilton cheese was used to get him arrested

A 39-year-old from Liverpool has been undone by a block of cheese. While the most any of us typically suffer from cheese-based lapses in judgment is a bad stomachache and a permanent ban from county fairs, the Liverpudlian was arrested and sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison for crimes he may very well have gotten away with if he didn’t love cheese so damn much.
Baraboo, WInbc15.com

Seven arrested after drug search at Baraboo home

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Seven adults could be facing felony charges after their homes were searched, according to Baraboo police. Officers executed search warrants for both the upper and lower units at a home on the 400 block of 1st Street in Baraboo on Tuesday. The adults were arrested on...
Law EnforcementBBC

Drugs seized in crackdown on county lines gangs

Police in Scotland made 20 arrests and seized drugs worth £65,000 during a UK-wide crackdown on county lines crime gangs. The haul included an intercepted package of cocaine which led to the recovery of £40,000 of cannabis from a house in Dingwall. The week-long UK offensive led to 1,100 arrests.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘Love of’ Stilton cheese leads to downfall of prolific British drug dealer

A British drug dealer’s prolific life of crime was brought to a screeching halt by a mortal weakness — his love for Stilton cheese. Carl Stewart, 39, of Gem Street, Liverpool, has been sentenced 13 years and six months in prison after he pleaded guilty to supply cocaine, heroin, MDMA and ketamine, as well as transferring criminal property, Merseyside police said.He had shared an image of his hand holding a fat, creamy block of M&S mature blue Stilton cheese on the encrypted messaging service EncroChat, from which police analysed his fingerprints.He used EncroChat to supply large shipments of narcotics to...
Law Enforcementlincolnshireworld.com

Suspected drug dealer arrested in Metheringham

According to PC Matthew Roberts Lincolnshire Police’s neighbourhood policing team based in Bracebridge Heath a man was arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled substances. He added on an online neighourhood alert forum: “A quantity of drugs, cash and electronic devices have been seized by police. The male is currently assisting...
WorldBBC

Cheese photo leads to Liverpool drug dealer's downfall

A drug dealer was tracked down after sharing a photo of Stilton cheese. Carl Stewart, 39, was identified through his fingerprints after police analysed the image he posted in an online chat. He was jailed for 13 years and six months after admitting conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine, ketamine and...
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

U.S. Marshals looking for alleged drug dealer who escaped from prison

SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. Marshals need your help to find Jorge Perez-Delgado after he escaped from prison almost 20 years ago. In 2003, Perez-Delgado and another inmate took off from a county correctional facility, which sparked a massive manhunt throughout southern and western Texas, but both inmates were never captured.
Richmond, INkicks96.com

ALLEGED MARIJUANA DEALERS ARRESTED

(Richmond, IN)--Two alleged marijuana dealers were taken into custody Tuesday night on Chester Boulevard in Richmond. Officers stopped 20-year-old Lataj Brewer and 19-year-old Korion Farris. According to scanner traffic, as they were being searched, they threw baggies of marijuana into bushes. Several baggies were recovered. Both Brewer and Farris have already bonded out of jail.
Public SafetyPosted by
Mental_Floss

Jailhouse Block: Liverpool Drug Dealer Shares Photo of Stilton Cheese, Promptly Gets Caught

Over the last several years, thousands of criminals conducted their nefarious ventures through EncroChat, a France-based communications system that used encrypted phones and other security features to keep everyone's data top secret. But European law enforcement finally managed to hack the system in 2020, leading to the arrest of nearly 750 suspected criminals in the UK alone. The UK’s National Crime Agency called it “Operation Venetic,” and many investigations are still ongoing.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Former Met Police officer who helped drug gang steal cash jailed for eight years

A former Metropolitan Police officer who used his position to help an organised gang steal drug money from other criminals has been jailed for eight years. Kashif Mahmood, 32, of Woodcroft in Harlow, Essex was sentenced at Southward Crown Court after pleasing guilty to conspiracy to acquire criminal property and misconduct in public office. The court heard that Mr Mahmood, dressed in uniform, used police cars to drive to places where the gang knew “significant quantities of cash” would be exchanged, before seizing them in the guise of a “lawful exercise of his powers”. Judge David Tomlinson said Mahmood “abused his position...
Celebritiesmixmag.net

Nines charged with drug-related offences following police operation

Nines has been charged with four drug-related offences. The rapper was arrested on Thursday, June 3, and faces charges that include conspiracy to supply cocaine. He was arrested alongside another man, 35-year-old Jason Thompson, following searches carried out by police at addresses in London and Hertfordshire. The Metropolitan Police said...
Nacogdoches County, TXPosted by
News Talk 860 KSFA

Post Office Sting Leads to Arrest of Suspected Area Drug Dealer

According to a release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), A Nacogdoches man was arrested Thursday afternoon after an ongoing investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Nacogdoches County. Over the course of the last several months, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office have made several arrests involving possession cases of methamphetamine. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office were able to identify an alleged distributor of the narcotic, identified as Jacob Miller.