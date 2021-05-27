Silicon Valley Capital Partners Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises about 1.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com