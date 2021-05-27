Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Silicon Valley Capital Partners Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilicon Valley Capital Partners cut its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises about 1.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneq#Nasdaq Composite#Index Funds#Stock Investors#Stock Funds#Capital Investment#Oneq#Sec#Permanens Capital L P#Barclays Plc#Fund#Holdingschannel Com#Inspire Advisors Llc#Marketbeat Com#Nasdaq Securities#Investment Returns#Hedge Funds#Midday Trading#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Lifted to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cactus were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 312.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,325 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $29,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,396 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of iRobot worth $31,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,314 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 53,397 shares.The stock last traded at $18.54 and had previously closed at $18.68. Several research analysts have recently commented on CIXX shares....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “. Separately, Northland Securities reiterated...
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

B. Riley Cuts Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target to $11.00

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Sells $67,500.16 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Short Interest Update

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the April 29th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 516,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1,450 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. A number of other hedge funds have also recently...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 130,388 Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. A number of other institutional investors and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “. Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. JOYY has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $16.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.45.