CUMBERLAND – The Arnold Mills 95th annual parade and 53rd annual road race will take place on Monday, July 5. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. while the race begins at 9 a.m. Marshals are needed to assist with the parade lineup. Duties include assisting in the lineup of bands and floats on the day of the parade. The parade committee is also looking for youth groups, marchers, tractors, decorated bicycles, antique and custom cars to fill up the parade.