Select Board Meeting – June 7, 2021

By Beth Antognioni
 13 days ago

For public health reasons, Select Board members will participate. in the meeting by videoconference.

Rockport, MEpenbaypilot.com

Hannan takes helm as Rockport Select Board Chair

ROCKPORT — At a June 9 organizational meeting of a newly configured Rockport Select Board, Michelle Hannan was elected to serve as the board’s Chair for the remainder of her term, which expires in 2023. Hannan replaces outgoing Chair Debra Hall in the role. Hannan was nominated by Selectman Mark...
Steele County, MNsouthernminn.com

Steele County Board to reopen meetings to public

{p dir=”ltr”}Steele County Board meetings will be open to the public for the first time since COVID-19 cases spiked late last year. {p dir=”ltr”}The County Board approved Tuesday reopening its meetings to the public beginning July 1, as well as ceasing to livestream meetings at that point. {p dir=”ltr”}The Board...
Sunderland, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Sunderland Select Board approves library reopening, warrant for Town Meeting

SUNDERLAND — The Select Board has approved a June 15 reopening for the Sunderland Public Library and finalized the warrant for the annual Town Meeting. Starting June 15, the library will be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1 to 8 p.m. Library Director Katherine Hand said all visitors will be required to wear a mask when inside the building during this “soft opening.”
PoliticsMountain Xpress

Planning Board – June 21 meeting

Members of the public will participate via ZOOM. To view the live meeting click on the following link to enter:. The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
Politicseastpennsd.org

Public Notice: In-Person Board Meetings-June 14,2021

In compliance with the Governor’s order to lift mitigation restrictions effective May 31, 2021, with the exception of mask wearing, Notice is hereby given that effective with the June 14, 2021 regular meeting of the Board of School Directors of the East Penn School District and thereafter for all future publicly scheduled meetings, the prior legal advertisement for such meetings is amended such that all meetings shall now be held in-person, rather than in a remote platform, in the Board Room of the Administration Building, 800 Pine Street, Emmaus, Pennsylvania at 7:30 PM. At these public meetings, the Board shall take action on any regular business that may come before it. Masks are required for attendance.
Murfreesboro, TNtssaa.org

Board works through June agenda in summer meeting

The TSSAA Board of Control met on June 8 and 9, 2021 in Murfreesboro. The agenda was one of the largest in recent years with nearly 50 items for the Board to address. The Board addressed a growing issue concerning virtual schools and athletic eligibility. The Board voted to permit the transfer of a student’s athletic record to a district-operated virtual school under the existing rules permitting transfers due to a student's reassignment by the school district.
Wheeling, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Indian Trails library board to meet June 16

The Indian Trails Public Library District board will meet June 16 to discuss updates to the patron social media use policy and the meeting room policy, among other issues. A proposal to issue district library cards to interested users who don't live in the Wheeling-based district also is on the agenda.
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

ECPPS board will hold committee meetings June 17

The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School today at 5:30 p.m. An open session will follow at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org. The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings at the ECPPS administrative...
Hingham, MAhinghamanchor.com

Select Board proclaims June 2021 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Hingham

Select Board members affirmed last night -- on the occasion of June being Pride Month nationwide -- their support for Hingham's LGBTQ+ residents -- including students, employees, vendors, and visitors -- and pledged to stand with them "to protect their civil rights and ability to live openly without fear." Chair...
Berlin, NHconwaydailysun.com

Berlin school board approves sign-on bonus for substitute position

BERLIN ‑ The Berlin Board of Education approved a measure last Thursday that would provide an incremental sign-on bonus of $600 for a year-round substitute teaching position, as a way to incentivize potential substitutes to apply for the position. The approval of the sign-on bonus came after discussion regarding difficulties...
King County, WAwhitecenternow.com

Community Investment Committee members announced

The new Community Investment Committee‘s been announced and has already had its first meeting (last Saturday). Here’s the announcement of who’s on it, including five people from North Highline:. A new community-centered budget process is underway, with the selection of 21 committee members who will develop a $10 million investment...
Politicshudsonvalleyone.com

Onteora board thanks LaClair for her service

Onteora Assistant Superintendent for Business Monica LaClair is leaving her position and board members expressed their gratitude for her service and dedication. “Every family knows how hard you work and they may not know how far reaching the effects of your office… and the other administrators who have left and are leaving… and so I just want to thank you,” trustee Kevin Salem said.
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Architect contract selected by school board

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education voted Monday night to accept a contract from SFL+a Architects for the architectural services of a new grades K-8 school to be built in Tar Heel. Eight out of nine board members voted to accept the contract; Tim Benton was the lone...
Lakeville, MNhometownsource.com

Lakeville Area School Board meeting for June 8

Following is the tentative agenda for the regular Independent School District 194 Board of Education meeting for Tuesday, June 8, at 7 p.m., Lakeville Area Schools 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A. The meeting can also be viewed live on cable channel 188 and live streamed on the District website: www.isd194.org.
Marshall County, TNwjjm.com

Marshall County Board of Education Meetings June 2021

1. The Marshall County Board of Education Policy Committee will meet Monday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the Central Office, 700 Jones Circle, followed by the monthly board meeting at 6:00. 2. The Marshall County Board of Education will meet on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. in...
Luna County, NMDeming Headlight

Luna County Board of Commissioners meets Thursday, June 10, 2021

DEMING – Luna County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, on the third floor of the historic Luna County Courthouse, 700 S. Silver Street in Deming. Commissioners Barbara Reedy, John Sweetser and Linda Smrkovsky will join Luna County Manager Chris Brice for a full slate of county government business.
New Melle, MOBoone Country Connection

New Melle Board of Aldermen Meeting June 8

The New Melle Board of Aldermen will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June, 8, 2021 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Please note that the BOA meetings have been moved to the Second Tuesday of the Month unless indicated otherwise. The tentative posted agenda included the following. ROLL CALL.