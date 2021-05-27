Thrilling Waterparks Within A Half Days Drive Of East Texas

First is the theme of the day , first day of June, and first day of the pool being open in two years, the first off the diving board, the first in the water. Taking turns diving off the board with flips and cannonballs to see who can make the biggest splash. Showing off skills the kids have learned in the past. Noodles and inflatable toys to play with on one side of the pool. Adults visiting and watching their kids enjoy themselves. This is just a start to gear up for the Grand Opening on June 11th. There will be music, dunk a cop, a bouncy house and prizes. Food and drink to give energy for everyone to enjoy. To smell of chlorine, laughing and giggling of adults and kids bring a smile to your face. What a great start for the season of swimming.