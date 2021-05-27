Cancel
Orser Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
