Orser Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $2,673,029.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,753.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.