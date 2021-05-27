VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)
VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.6% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com