Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.6% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usmv#Verity#Msci#Ishares#Stock Investors#Trading Securities#Stock Funds#Usmv#Verity Wealth Advisors#Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa#D A Davidson Co#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Free Daily#Marketbeat Com#Edge Msci#Vol Usa#Min Vol#Hedge Funds#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 312.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,325 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $29,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 5.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cactus were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,459 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.30% of nLIGHT worth $45,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 311,202 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 311,202 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Lifted to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,396 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of iRobot worth $31,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 130,388 Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. A number of other institutional investors and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nvwm LLC Makes New $826,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. A number of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 19,335 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 34.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Clark Financial Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Clark Financial Advisors decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 6.0% of Clark Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 0.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.