Berkshire Regional Group Purchasing Program: FY22-06 Guardrail Installed Addendum #1

Viewed by internet live streaming (Zoom- Audio and Visual):. TO ALL ATTENDEES: Click on the Zoom link above to register for this meeting. Once you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email from LIQ WebHost with the "Click Here to Join" link. If you are appearing virtually before the Commission, please inform the Host of your name and the agenda item(s) related to your appearance prior to the meeting. If you have any questions or want to schedule an equipment (audio/video) check before Thursday, contact the Host.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO