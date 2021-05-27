CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

Berkshire Regional Group Purchasing Program: FY22-06 Guardrail Installed Addendum #1

berkshireplanning.org
 2021-05-27

REMOVED 620.33 – 450 Ft. REMOVED 627.72 – 14 Ea. REMOVED 627.72 – 10 Ea. ADDED Standard Steel Terminal Ends (under old products) – 10 Ea. Please...

berkshireplanning.org

Comments / 0

Related
rismedia.com

LeadingRE Adds Sellers Shield™ to Solutions Group Program

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has added Sellers Shield™ to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms. Sellers Shield™ is a real estate disclosure form solution that reduces the likelihood of home sale lawsuits and provides legal protection to home sellers if a lawsuit occurs.
REAL ESTATE
Providence Business News

SENEDIA to award $2M to regional employers for submarine workforce training programs

MIDDLETOWN – The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance will award $2 million in training reimbursement subsidies for area employers that train workers in submarine shipbuilding, the organization announced Thursday. Eligible employers across New England can receive up to $30,000 each in reimbursements for programs that train already-employed workers in...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Virginia Mercury

Virginia electric utilities and co-ops weigh in on possible transmission reforms

With renewables poised to flood the electric grid and a rising push for electrification of everything from vehicles to appliances, federal regulators and electricity companies are zeroing in on what they say is a weak link in the system: transmission.  Transmission is often called the backbone of the electric grid. It’s how large quantities of […] The post Virginia electric utilities and co-ops weigh in on possible transmission reforms appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardrail
wglr.com

Conservancy group purchases 70K acres of northern forest

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Virginia-based conservancy group announced Wednesday that it has purchased 70,000 acres of forest in northern Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported The Conservation Fund bought the land known as the Pelican River Forest. The sale price wasn’t released. The group has protected about 113,000 acres in Wisconsin thus far.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
honolulu.gov

FY22 - 16th LIQ Hearing

Viewed by internet live streaming (Zoom- Audio and Visual):. TO ALL ATTENDEES: Click on the Zoom link above to register for this meeting. Once you complete your registration, you will receive a confirmation email from LIQ WebHost with the "Click Here to Join" link. If you are appearing virtually before the Commission, please inform the Host of your name and the agenda item(s) related to your appearance prior to the meeting. If you have any questions or want to schedule an equipment (audio/video) check before Thursday, contact the Host.
POLITICS
freightwaves.com

Hub Group sees big cross-selling opportunity following Choptank purchase

In 2000, Geoff Turner founded Choptank Transport Inc. to help farmers and food companies on Maryland’s Eastern Shore move time- and temperature-sensitive produce to market. Two decades later, those efforts culminated in Choptank being acquired by one of the nation’s largest transportation companies. Hub Group Inc. said Tuesday it acquired...
INDUSTRY
Lehigh Acres Gazette

November Programs at East County Regional Library

Southwest, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 – Next month’s roster of activities at East County Regional Library offers topics for all ages. The following activities are free to the public:. Adult Programs. Book Discussion: “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah. 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1. Texas, 1934. One of the darkest...
POLITICS
Brenham Banner-Press

Lennox Industries Partners with HVAC Dealers to Install 130 HVAC Units Across U.S and Canada for 2021 Feel The Love Program

Lennox and dealer network complete Feel The Love Week, providing essential heating and cooling equipment and installations to deserving homeowners at no cost. RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Lennox Industries proudly partnered with HVAC dealers across the U.S. and Canada to install 130 HVAC units in 37 U.S. states and 5 Canadian provinces as part of the company's Feel The Love program. Selected homeowners received heating and cooling equipment free of charge throughout the second week of October in Lennox' first, week-long installation event.
RICHARDSON, TX
thepaypers.com

Amazon.de and Landesbank Berlin enable instalment payments for individual purchases

Amazon and its partner Landesbank Berlin (LBB) have announced enabling customers to pay off purchases made with their credit card in instalments. LBB is Amazon’s partner for Amazon.de Visa and is allowing users to pay off individual purchases from EUR 100 in instalments. Eligible purchases are marked with a special symbol in users’ sales view in credit card banking. Customers can then choose an instalment of 3, 6, 9 or 12 months. The annual percentage rate (APR) can vary and will be displayed to you before the instalment purchase is completed. The interest calculation is based on the German interest calculation method (30/360). Other settings for full or partial payments remain unaffected by the instalment purchase for individual purchases.
BUSINESS
therealdeal.com

Harbor Group grabs $558M in financing for Black Rock purchase

A huge office purchase requires huge financing, and Harbor Group International got it for its recent acquisition of Black Rock. Two months ago HGI entered into an agreement to buy the office building at 51 West 52nd Street from ViacomCBS for $760 million. Now, the Commercial Observer reports that $558 million of that is coming from commercial mortgage-backed securities financing.
ECONOMY
thereminder.com

Williamsburg selectmen discusses contract addendum in Depot Road project

WILLIAMSBURG – With construction for the Depot Road Culvert project underway, the Williamsburg Board of Selectmen discussed a request for an addendum for additional payment from the engineering firm who did the initial design work for the project during the board’s Oct. 7 meeting. Town Administrator Nick Caccamo said the...
WILLIAMSBURG, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy