Doomsday Fanatics Face Multiple Charges Including Murder Of Children They Called 'Zombies'
A grand jury in Idaho indicted Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell on charges including conspiracy, murder and grand theft in relation to the children's death. Chad was also charged with murder and insurance fraud in his wife Tammy Daybell's death. The investigation involving the couple started in 2019. If found guilty of the charges against them, the couple could be sentenced to life in prison or be given the death penalty.