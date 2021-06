There was a time when I was petrified of loop roller coasters. You couldn’t pay enough money to ride one of those. That fear was born out of watching one particular coaster fail to make it through its loop. This coaster was called Lightning Loops at Great Adventure, in Jackson. It since been retired and I believe Nitro occupies that real estate. But I was about 10 years old curiously watching the ride run over and over while eating some amusement park confection. It was then; I witnessed the ride not having enough force to make it through its loop.