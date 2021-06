Every morning as I drive by the new construction, I want to be excited about finally having a grocery store in my neighborhood. But I’m not. I’m angry that the people of Penacook are being treated so shabbily by those elected to represent them. It’s both disappointing and frustrating that while the wards of the city are represented by a resident of each ward, in Ward 1, which includes Penacook, our representative doesn’t reside in Penacook.