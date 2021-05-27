Cancel
Surya introducing more than 900 new rug designs at HP Market

homeaccentstoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARTERSVILLE, Ga. – Home décor and rug manufacturer Surya is introducing more than 900 new rug designs and more than 100 new rug collections at the Spring High Point Market. “We are looking forward to a strong order writing environment with buyers in need of new and stocked products that...

