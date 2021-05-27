Surya introducing more than 900 new rug designs at HP Market

Name: Meghan Fitzgerald, husband Jeremy, and two dogs Hank Wiggleyams Sr. and Alliegator. Location: East Hollywood — Los Angeles, California. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Jeremy, our dogs, and I moved to this apartment in Los Angeles five years ago from Louisville, Kentucky, bringing only two vintage pieces of furniture and a large collection of art, records, and books. Our apartment is a Spanish-style bungalow that’s been recently renovated in a very walkable area in East Hollywood. In the last few years, we’ve worked to make our apartment not only good-looking, but designed with function in mind to maximize the small space. As lovers of mid-century design, we’ve incorporated both vintage pieces and new vintage-inspired pieces to create a more modern feel.