It's been another week where reality has once again slipped through the fingers of the cycling world and formed a sorry-looking puddle on the floor. For those who actually achieved something this week and didn't spend their finite time on this planet mindlessly scrolling through the digital dumpster fire of Twitter dot com, you'll have missed Thomas De Gendt (playfully) taking verbal chunks out of his Lotto-Soudal team-mates, Bradley Wiggins shirtlessly cavorting through the park, and the cosiest looking backpack dog you're ever likely to see.