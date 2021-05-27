Cancel
TV Series

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

By Claire Epting
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.

TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘The Sandman’: Patton Oswalt, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, and Jenna Coleman Amongst Dozen Cast in Netflix Series

Just as quickly and suddenly as a dream appears, Netflix has pulled back the covers on a new batch of actors who’ve been cast in their upcoming original series The Sandman. Jenna Coleman (Serpant), David Thewlis (Harry Potter, Wonder Woman), Stephen Fry (A Fish Called Wanda), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry), Mason Alexander Park (Acting for a Cause), Donna Preston (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald), Niamh Walsh (Smother), Kyo Ra, Razane Jammal (Cruel Summer), and Sandra James Young (His Dark Materials) will all co-star alongside the previously announced casting of Tom Sturridge (Sweetbitter) and Gwendolyn Christie (Game of Thrones), as reported by Entertainment Weekly.
Theater & Dancejournalenterprise.com

More Big Names Join Netflix’s Dark Fantasy Adaptation ‘The Sandman’

The cast continues to grow for Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman as the show adds a dozen actors to its already impressive ensemble. Patton Oswalt and The Serpent‘s Jenna Coleman join the dark fantasy drama, and Killing Eve actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death, the wiser, nicer, and more sensible sister of Dream (played by the previously announced Tom Sturridge). Also added to the starry cast are Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Doctor Who and Killing Eve stars join cast of Netflix's Sandman series

Netflix's The Sandman series has revealed some new cast members in addition to the ones already announced – and there are familiar faces from Doctor Who, Harry Potter and Killing Eve among the list. Neil Gaiman, who wrote the original comic book and is executive producing and co-writing, announced the...
TV SeriesThe Beat

More Sandman casting announced including three of the Endless

After all these years of dream casting of Dream and the rest of the Sandman cast, it’s finally happening. Netflix’s upcoming Sandman series announced a bunch of new cast members, including fan favorites like Death and Rose Hall, via a blog post by series creator Neil Gaiman. Every afternoon I...
TV & Videosimdb.com

The Sandman: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt Among Dozen Cast in Neil Gaiman's Netflix Adaptation

Death has landed on The Sandman‘s doorstep. Neil Gaiman’s Netflix adaptation has announced the addition of 12 new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Why Women Kill) as the aforementioned Death, the wiser sister of Tom Sturridge’s Dream. She’ll be joined by Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens, A.P. Bio), who is set to lend his voice to Matthew the Raven, Dream’s most trusted emissary.
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

DC Comics Announces Pronoun Filled Cast Of Netflix’s The Sandman, Features Rumored Female Ancestor Of John Constantine And Race Swapped Death

DC Comics officially revealed a pronoun filled cast list for Netflix’s upcoming The Sandman series that features what appears to be a female ancestor of John Constantine and a race-swapped Death. The cast list features Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine. The announcement comes shortly after a rumor...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Netflix casts Sandman’s Death, Desire, and Constantine, reveals Patton Oswalt, David Thewlis characters

It appears that Netflix’s episodic adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s seminal comics series, The Sandman, might actually be happening. After years of false starts and rumors and questions of how the hell you plan to make this thing, the streamer announced a round of cast members for the show. And before you ask, yes, David Thewlis is included in the list, as he should be.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Netflix’s The Sandman Series Adds Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

Netflix and Warner Bros. Television have announced that they have enlisted 12 more cast members to join Neil Gaiman’s highly-anticipated series adaptation of Vertigo Comic’s The Sandman, with Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve, Cruella) signing on for the fan-favorite role of Death. Golden Globe nominees Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck), David Thewlis (Harry Potter films), and Stephen Fry (Wilde) have also joined the cast along with Emmy winner Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille) and Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who). Richardson, Thewlis, Fry, and Coleman are set to portray the respective roles of Ethel Cripps, John Dee, Gilbert, and Johanna Constantine, with Oswalt voicing the character of Matthew the Raven.
brooklynvegan.com

Netflix’s Sandman adaptation adds Patton Oswalt, Stephen Fry & more to cast

An adaptation of Neil Gaiman's acclaimed, influential graphic novel series The Sandman is headed to Netflix, and they've just revealed more of the cast. Included in the announcement are some of the highly-anticipated casting choices of Dream's (played by Tom Sturridge) fellow The Endless siblings. Perhaps the most anticipated of the lot is Death, Dream's sister who he's particularly close to, and she'll be played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry, The Good Place, Killing Eve, etc).
TV & Videoseppingforestguardian.co.uk

Jenna Coleman joins cast of The Sandman adaptation

Jenna Coleman, Stephen Fry and Joely Richardson are among the stars to join the cast of Neil Gaiman’s new series The Sandman. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, David Thewlis and Patton Oswalt will also join the Netflix series based on Gaiman’s DC comic book series of the same name. The series is described...
TV Seriesnerdist.com

THE SANDMAN Casts Death, Desire, Despair, and Many More

In January, Netflix whet the appetites of Sandman fans with some exciting casting announcements for its developing Neil Gaiman adaptation. We got our Dream/Morpheus/Oneiros in Tom Sturridge; our Lucifer in Gwendoline Christie; our Roderick Burgess in Charles Dance. Yes, things got more exciting by the name. And now, we have a whole new batch of Sandman characters accounted for. Netflix has revealed the stars who’ll bring Death, Desire, Despair, and many more, to life!
TV & Videosimdb.com

Neil Gaiman Fights Toxic Backlash Over Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Casting Non-Binary, Black Actors

Neil Gaiman has spent the last several days on social media shutting down toxic fans of “The Sandman” upset with some of the casting choices made for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book series. The streaming giant and Gaiman announced May 28 a handful of new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park as Desire. Death is billed as the “wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister” of the series’ protagonist, Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless/Morpheus, while Desire is “Dream’s sibling and everything you want, whatever you want, and whoever you are.”
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Queer Netflix vampire drama First Kill announces full cast

Netflix’s upcoming vampire drama series continues to take form. Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost), Aubin Wise (Atlanta), Jason Robert Moore (The Punisher), Gracie Dzienny, Will Swenson, Phillip Mullings Jr., Dominic Goodman, and Dylan McNamara joined the full cast of First Kill, giving face to the Fairmont and Burns families. Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis were previously announced as the leading cast members, Juliette Fairmont and Calliope Burns. MK xyz, Jonas Dylan Allen, and Roberto Mendez join First Kill as additional cast members in the series, all in their debut series roles. Overall, the series is bolstered with young actors and a diverse cast—a stark difference from typical shows in the vampire canon.
TV SeriesComicBook

Neil Gaiman Fires Back at Sandman Netflix Casting Critics

This week, writer Neil Gaiman took to Netflix's blog to reveal the latest round of casting for the highly-anticipated live-action The Sandman series and it's a truly impressive list of talent including Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt. However, some took issue with the choices -- particularly Howell-Baptiste as Death and Park as Desire. Now, Gaiman is firing back, making it clear that he doesn't care about the negative opinions -- and suggests that maybe those complaining don't really understand the Sandman comics.
TV SeriesKansas City Star

Don’t like the ‘woke’ casting of Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ series? Neil Gaiman doesn’t care

Neil Gaiman's revered comic book series "The Sandman" from the '80s and '90s is finally being made into a television series for Netflix. The comic was a genre-busting, gender-bending horror-ish fantasia that simply didn't care about convention. So when self-proclaimed fans objected to the show casting nonbinary and Black actors, how did they think Gaiman would react?
TV & Videoslivinglifefearless.co

Netflix is Preparing an Adaptation Of Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’

Netflix has announced that it will present an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed graphic novel series The Sandman. The network has also announced the initial cast. The main character, Dream, lord of The Dreaming and one of The Endless, seven siblings who embody various natural forces, will be played by Tom Sturridge, who most recently played Jake on the Starz series Sweetbitter.
MoviesThe Sun US

Who’s in the cast of Netflix drama Sweet Tooth?

NETFLIX fans are getting excited for the release of Sweet Tooth - a new fantasy drama that follows the life of hybrid deer-boy Gus. But who plays the main character? And who else is in the TV series? Here’s what we know. The best series on Netflix. The best movies...