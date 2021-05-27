Rainbow Brownie Cereals

Arrange Yukon gold potato slices in lengthwise rows to create a roughly 13- x 9-inch rectangle on prepared baking sheet, overlapping slices slightly. Sprinkle evenly with 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 pinch of pepper, and 1/4 cup loosely packed panko mixture. Repeat layering process with onion, sweet potato, zucchini, and yellow squash slices, overlapping slightly and sprinkling with 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 pinch of pepper, and 1/4 cup loosely packed panko mixture between layers. Top with tomato slices, overlapping slightly. Gently press down to even out layers. Sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Top with a piece of parchment paper; cover sheet pan tightly with foil. Bake in preheated oven until a paring knife inserted in gratin meets only slight resistance, about 1 hour.