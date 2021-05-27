Cancel
Rainbow Brownie Cereals

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the newest creations from Kellogg's is the Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal, which turns a beloved childhood treat into a satisfying breakfast cereal. The cereal pieces themselves are small, square and crispy, and they are modeled after brownies that are topped with colorful rainbow sprinkles. As a breakfast...

www.trendhunter.com
Recipeskidsactivitiesblog.com

Easy Vanilla Icebox Cake

Easy Vanilla Icebox Cake literally takes first place when I need a quick go-to dessert. Easy enough for your kids to help with and the prep work is a snap. Plus, it is a dessert that is nearly perfect after every meal, which is great because I am often times asked to bring dessert. It’s sweet, fluffy, and I like adding a little bit of fresh fruit to really brighten it up, it is definitely a family favorite!
Food & DrinksPosted by
Simplemost

Popular Cereals Now Come In Oatmeal Form

Cereal fans will soon have a new way to enjoy their favorite flavors. Hitting stores next month, Big G Instant Oatmeal will come in four General Mills cereal flavors: Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix and Cocoa Puffs. The instant oatmeals are not only flavored like their respective cereal, but...
Recipesthecountrycook.net

BROWNIE CAKE

Our most popular recipe from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Brownie Cake from Back to My Southern Roots. Our other featured recipes include: Broccoli and Cauliflower Cheesy Bake from My Productive Backyard, Easy Raspberry Almond Shortbread Bites from A Red Spatula and Mary is sharing her amazing looking recipe for Baked Teriyaki Chicken Thighs!
Food & Drinksbeachbodyondemand.com

No-Bake Coffee and Cereal Bars

This recipe for Coffee and Cereal Bars is for anyone who goes to sleep dreaming of their morning coffee. Even if you’re not a coffee drinker, you’ll love the chocolatey coffee flavor in these yummy homemade bars. Café Latte Shakeology (whey or plant-based vegan) blends with almond butter for a...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Reduced Cereal Packaging Initiatives

Kellogg Europe has unveiled new reduced cereal packaging in an effort to help reduce the amount of material needed to keep food products contained. The move comes as part of the brand's Wellbeing Manifesto that was announced for its European business and will see 700 tonnes of carbon removed from its operations per year. This will be achieved by putting less air inside packages and also reducing the amount of exterior paper that is used.
Recipestasty.co

Eggless Double Fudge Brownies

Melt the chocolate and butter together in a double boiler. Cool, then add condensed milk, milk, oil and vanilla. In a separate bowl, add flour, sugar, cocoa powder and baking powder. Sift dry ingredients into wet ingredients and mix. Add the chocolate and bake for 30 min at 175°C. Cut...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Cereal-Mixing Vending Machines

Through the Kellogg’s Away From Home program, a pair of robot vending machines have been introduced to Florida State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison so that students can create their own custom cereal blends. The vending machines give cereal lovers the ability to mix up to 22 ingredients or enjoy a simpler experience with seven preset choices. About Last Night, for example, shares the taste of classic Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Krave Chocolate with customized toppings like chocolate drops, banana chips and espresso syrup.
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Chocolate Espresso Brownies with Nuts

These chocolate espresso brownies with walnuts are an ideal treat for those days, those minutes to be precise when you want to eat something homemade, quick and delicious! Rich and moist, plus gluten and dairy-free, this dessert is ideal for everybody! 5 minutes to make and voila! Here is the recipe:
RecipesFood & Wine

Rainbow Vegetable Gratin

Arrange Yukon gold potato slices in lengthwise rows to create a roughly 13- x 9-inch rectangle on prepared baking sheet, overlapping slices slightly. Sprinkle evenly with 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 pinch of pepper, and 1/4 cup loosely packed panko mixture. Repeat layering process with onion, sweet potato, zucchini, and yellow squash slices, overlapping slightly and sprinkling with 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 pinch of pepper, and 1/4 cup loosely packed panko mixture between layers. Top with tomato slices, overlapping slightly. Gently press down to even out layers. Sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Top with a piece of parchment paper; cover sheet pan tightly with foil. Bake in preheated oven until a paring knife inserted in gratin meets only slight resistance, about 1 hour.
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Rainbow Popcorn

Making colored popcorn can be a creative and fun way to celebrate any event, from Pride to Valentine's Day, St. Paddy's Day, Easter, Passover, the Fourth of July, Christmas, your kid's birthday part, or even movie night. The color choices are entirely up to you and the theme you are celebrating. This also makes a fun and easy party favor for guests.
RecipesThe Guardian

Salted miso brownies by Meera Sodha

If I were in charge of brownies and their taxonomy (which, sadly, I’m not), there would be a proper list of categories. The only thing that unifies them really is the chocolate, beyond which they can be cakey, crumbly, chewy or cocoa-ey (and many other things beyond those beginning with the letter “c”).
RecipesTODAY.com

Cheddar brownies? How to use bread, wine and cheese in 3 creative recipes

Author and food journalist Katie Quinn is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite recipes from her new cookbook, "Cheese, Wine, and Bread: Discovering the Magic of Fermentation in England, Italy, and France." She shows us how to make a cheesy egg strata with caramelized onions, red wine-infused spaghetti and cheddar-topped brownies.
RecipesPosted by
TBR News Media

Cooking Cove: Quinoa — Pseudo cereal and nutritional superstar

Lately I’ve developed a taste for quinoa which, according to Wikipedia, botanists classify not as a grain but as a pseudo cereal because it does not come from a grassy plant; rather the quinoa plant is more similar to beetroot or spinach. No wonder it’s become so popular. It is a remarkable source of protein, amino acids, fiber and antioxidants among many other nutrients, is cooked very much like rice and has a pleasant nutty taste that marries well with just about anything. The following recipes are merely suggestions because quinoa is one of those foods that you can adapt to whatever you have on hand or feel like concocting.
New York City, NYTrendHunter.com

Cereal Milk Ice Creams

Milk Bar, the dessert company founded by award-winning chef Christina Tosi in New York City’s East Village in 2008, recently launched a new line of ice creams in Whole Foods locations starting June 1st. The new series features 4 flavors: Birthday Cake, Cereal Milk™ , Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow, and Milk Bar Pie.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

YouTuber Katie Quinn makes drunken spaghetti, egg strata, cheddar brownies

Not sure what to get for Father's Day? Snag up to 90% off clothes, tech and more. Globetrotting food journalist and YouTuber Katie Quinn’s new book is “Cheese, Wine and Bread: Discovering the Magic of Fermentation in England, Italy and France.” Joining TODAY live from Italy, she demonstrates three delicious dishes: spaghetti all’ubriaco, leftover bread egg strata, and cheddar brownies.
Recipesrecipes.net

Chocolate Filled Mini Brownie Bites Recipe

Cute and fudgy little brownie bites are topped with a chocolate candy to make a bite-sized treat that’s brimming with chocolate goodness. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Generously grease and then flour (or use cocoa powder) a mini muffin tin. In a microwave safe bowl, melt the chocolate...
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Chocolate Chip Cookie Brownie Bombs

These delicious chocolate chip cookie brownie bombs (no-bake) are originally created by Hayley Parker, The Domestic Rebel. They are so nice and easy to prepare! Your kids will love them! Organize a lunch in the yard or pick nick for the weekend and surprise your family with these tiny chocolate treats! Here is the recipe:
Recipeslemonblossoms.com

Lemon Brownies with Lemon Glaze

The best sweet and tart Lemon Brownies aka Lemon Blondies are topped with a bright and citrusy Lemon Glaze. These lemon brownies are deliciously chewy, gooey, soft and full of fantastic citrus flavor. If you love all things lemon, be sure to check some of our other delicious lemon recipes...
Recipesrecipes.net

Christmas Brownie Tree Treats Recipe

Embrace the holiday spirit with this 4-ingredient Christmas brownie recipe. The classic dessert is made more festive with some candy cane and sprinkles. Line a 9×9-inch brownie pan with foil then coat with vegetable spray. Prepare the brownie mix as directed on the box and bake as directed. When done,...