Rainbow Brownie Cereals

Lately I’ve developed a taste for quinoa which, according to Wikipedia, botanists classify not as a grain but as a pseudo cereal because it does not come from a grassy plant; rather the quinoa plant is more similar to beetroot or spinach. No wonder it’s become so popular. It is a remarkable source of protein, amino acids, fiber and antioxidants among many other nutrients, is cooked very much like rice and has a pleasant nutty taste that marries well with just about anything. The following recipes are merely suggestions because quinoa is one of those foods that you can adapt to whatever you have on hand or feel like concocting.