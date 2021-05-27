Copper-Infused Dog Blankets

Dog owners love their pooches to the end of the Earth and back, but our furry friends can really grate on our nerves when they chew on the furniture. Puppies in particular have a hard time distinguishing your coffee table's legs and your video game controllers from their chew toys. One of the best ways to train your dogs to steer clear of your furniture and personal items is using dog repellent spray. Dog repellent sprays combine a bevy of pet-safe ingredients that will help your dog understand which areas of the house are off-limits. Let our list of the best dog repellent sprays on the market be your guide to a tidier and less stressful household to share with your canine companion.