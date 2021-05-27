Copper-Infused Dog Blankets
CopperPet's copper-infused dog blanket makes the most of a material that has natural antimicrobial properties that wards off bacteria, fungi, mildew and odors. The soft fleece blanket for dogs is machine washable and water-resistant so that pet owners can use the blanket often without worry. Since copper technology is infused into the blanket, its properties are enough to last the life of the product and won't wash or rub off, like other products that are treated with copper only at a surface level.www.trendhunter.com