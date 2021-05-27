Cancel
Public Safety

County lines: The search for vulnerable children

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharities working to help children involved in county lines drug gangs have told the BBC that they have been overwhelmed since lockdown eased. This comes after a week-long operation by police forces across England, Wales and Scotland during which they say more than 570 under-18s were safeguarded. BBC News correspondent...

www.bbc.com
#Gangs#Northamptonshire Police#England#Uk#County Police#Teenagers#Police Forces#Charities#Bbc News#Missing Teens#Wales#Drug#Camera
Law EnforcementBBC

Drugs seized in crackdown on county lines gangs

Police in Scotland made 20 arrests and seized drugs worth £65,000 during a UK-wide crackdown on county lines crime gangs. The haul included an intercepted package of cocaine which led to the recovery of £40,000 of cannabis from a house in Dingwall. The week-long UK offensive led to 1,100 arrests.
Public SafetyBBC

County lines: 1,100 people arrested in UK crackdown

A crackdown on county lines drug dealing gangs resulted in the arrest of 1,100 people and the seizure of 292 weapons. Forces across the UK boosted activity against county lines gangs in the week from 17 to 23 May. In this week there were 33 guns and 219 knives among...
Public SafetyBBC

County lines: 'We'll never be the same again'

This week has seen nationwide police raids targeting drugs gangs which exploit children. A senior police leader has warned the fight against county lines gangs could take a generation. One of their victims was Jacob,16, from Banbury, Oxfordshire. His mother Karla says he was groomed and manipulated by adult criminals.
Inside squalid county lines 'trap houses'

Inside squalid county lines ‘trap houses’

Police have given a look inside the squalid ‘trap houses’ strewn with weapons and Class A drugs where children as young as seven can be forced to stay while being exploited by county lines drug gangs. A BBC News crew followed officers from Northamptonshire Police as they carried out a...
Public SafetyBBC

Mayhill: Five more arrests after Swansea disorder

Five more arrests have been made in connection with violent disorder in Swansea last month. South Wales Police said the men were arrested on suspicion of rioting and have been bailed until the end of the month pending further enquiries. Seven police officers were injured and families described being trapped...
MinoritiesBBC

Dea-John Reid racially abused before Kingstanding stabbing, say police

A 14-year-old boy who was chased and stabbed to death in Birmingham was racially abused before the attack, police believe. Dea-John Reid and his friends were subjected to racist language before being pursued in Kingstanding on Monday evening, West Midlands Police said. Six people have been arrested, including two teenagers,...
Tennessee Statewvlt.tv

Tennessee launches tool to speed up searches for missing children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched TN KidKit, a new resource to help parents and guardians document important details about the children in their care, in case of an emergency. “When a child goes missing, every second matters,” said Shelly Smitherman, TBI’s Assistant Special Agent in...
Politicsbusinessnewswales.com

Denbighshire County Council Search for New Chief Executive

Denbighshire County Council has started its recruitment of a new Chief Executive. This is a key position within the Council, responsible for the delivery of quality services for Denbighshire residents and the Council is looking to appoint a purposeful leader who will share its ambitions to continue to be one of the best performing local authorities in Wales.
Violent CrimesBBC

Louth deaths: Tributes paid to mother and son

Tributes have been paid to a mother and her son who were stabbed to death in Lincolnshire. Bethany Vincent, 26, and nine-year-old Darren Henson were found in a house on High Holme Road, Louth, on Monday. Daniel Boulton, 29, has been arrested on suspicion of their murder. An online appeal...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Model parenting: Shocked mothers force their tearaway teenage sons to volunteer at miniature village attraction after recognising them vandalising it on CCTV and shopping them to the owner

The mothers of three teenage tearaways who vandalised a miniature village have handed out a lesson in model parenting by forcing their children to do voluntary work at the attraction. The teenagers were caught red-handed on CCTV as they ran rampant around the popular Southsea Model Village in Hampshire last...
Violent CrimesBBC

Marc Williams: Body found in search for missing teenager

A body has been found by detectives investigating the disappearance of a teenager from Uckfield. Search teams found the body - believed to be that of missing 18-year-old Marc Williams - in woodland in the Heron's Ghyll area on Tuesday night. A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Sarah Everard post-mortem finds 33-year-old died from compression of the neck, say police

A post-mortem carried out following the death of Sarah Everard found the 33-year-old marketing executive died from compression of the neck, police have said.Ms Everard went missing as she walked home from a friend's house in Clapham, south London, on 3 March.A major police investigation was launched and her body was found a week later in woodland in Kent.The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday: “A post-mortem examination into the death of Sarah Everard held at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford has given cause of death as compression of the neck.”Sarah's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.“A second post-mortem examination was carried out on Ms Everard’s body after the first proved inconclusive, police said in March.Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving Metropolitan Police officer from Deal, Kent, has been charged with her kidnap and murder. A judge has set a plea hearing date for 9 July and a provisional trial date of 25 October.