After a lengthy search for a No.2 in the U.S. and Canada, Netflix’s head of Global Television Bela Bejaria has reached within the company ranks. Peter Friedlander, who has been heading up the company’s new Spectacle/Event programming department, has been named Head of UCAN Scripted Series. Brian Wright, who has been heading its Overall Deals department will exit. In addition to having the drama and comedy teams report to him, Friedlander will also continue to oversee the Spectacle/Event programming department and will also run the Overall Deals department.