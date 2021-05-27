Two filmmakers set out to make a film with Cape Fear region cast & crew -- then -- COVID.

If there’s one thing that 2020 taught us, it’s that nothing is ever set in stone, especially release dates. With the global box office in upheaval — really, with the entire globe in upheaval — a year that seemed otherwise poised to give us yet another steady stream of blockbusters was instead hit hard by lockdowns, closed theaters, and plenty of delayed release dates. The pandemic and its considerable ripple effect also derailed what was going to be a particularly thrilling year for female filmmakers, just as they were starting to truly break through on the studio side, though a new look at the year in review finds that 2020 still held plenty of reason for Hollywood’s women to celebrate.