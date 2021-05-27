Two filmmakers set out to make a film with Cape Fear region cast & crew -- then -- COVID.

MONTCLAIR, NJ – Montclair Film announced the winners of the 2021 Emerging Filmmaker Competition (EFC) Thursday. Co-presented by Guerriero Gelato & Cakes, EFC celebrates the work of filmmakers in two filmmaking sections, Storytellers (Grades 6-8) and Visionaries (Grades 9-12). The films represent a wide range of styles and voices that showcase the diverse talents of young people who are using cinema to tell their stories. Categories include narrative, comedy, documentary, experimental, animated, horror/suspense, and social impact films, with a special category this year called My COVID Life!, which asked students to reflect on their experiences during the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Screenings of the films and awards will be given in each of these categories on Saturday, June 5th and Sunday June 6th at Montclair Film’s Cinema505.