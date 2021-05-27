Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Superior, WI

Suspect arrested after robberies in Superior

By Editorials
Daily Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn armed robbery suspect is in custody after allegedly robbing from two stores and a woman on Wednesday in Superior and one store in Minnesota. The Superior Police Department was dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at CVS around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the police department. Officers learned that the suspect had robbed the store and a 68-year-old woman after he shocked her with what police described as an "electric weapon device."

www.superiortelegram.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Superior, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Superior, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robberies#Crime#Armed Robbery#Armed Police#Suspect#Officer#Driving#Minnesota Law Enforcement#Security Footage#Duluth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Walmart
Related
Wisconsin StateWJFW-TV

Wisconsin woman arrested for drugs with 5 children in car

Hixton - Authorities say a western Wisconsin woman was arrested for allegedly taking illegal drugs while driving with five children in the car. The girl gave updates on her location, which the father relayed to the state patrol. Troopers pulled the vehicle over near Hixton, about 130 miles from the Twin Cities, WCCO-TV reported.
Wisconsin Statecwbradio.com

Wisconsin Woman Arrested for 2nd OUI

A Wisconsin woman was arrested for her 2nd OUI Saturday morning with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, they received a call from a father asking for a check on his children. He stated his 12-year-old daughter was texting him about adults using drugs in the vehicle they were in.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KARE 11

AMBER ALERT: Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Menomonie, Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning in Menomonie, Wisconsin. According to the Menomonie Police Department, Samantha Stephenson was last seen in the late morning hours Sunday on foot wearing a white Rick and Morty hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and no shoes. Officials say Samantha is 5-foot-3, with blue eyes, brown hair and was wearing glasses.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Owl Lands On Wisconsin Man’s Neck After Crashing Into His Car

Here's one you don't see every day: An owl flew into a man's car over in Wisconsin and ended up landing on his neck!. I'm not sure who was more surprised in this story out of Winnebago County over in my home state of Wisconsin-- the guy driving the car, or the owl who flew into the moving car and ended up landing on the guy's neck!
Wisconsin StateFireRescue1

Wis. firefighters rescue 3 from plane crashed in forest

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater firefighters rescued three people after their plane lost power and crashed Saturday night in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, where the aircraft was suspended in trees about 75 feet above the ground, the Fire Department said. The three occupants were uninjured, according to the Whitewater Fire...
Superior, WIWNMT AM 650

Superior Police Pursuit Ends In Hermantown

SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – On Tuesday night, Superior Police attempted to arrest a suspect involved in an assault earlier in the day. The suspect and an unwilling female passenger in the vehicle were pursued by Superior Police across the Blatnik Bridge to the Miller Hill Mall area. As other law...
Duluth, MNbusinessnorth.com

Duluth Fire Department hires deputy fire marshals

The Duluth Fire Department has filled two vacant deputy fire marshal positions. William Chopskie and Chris Orman, both whom have served within the department for the past 14 years, were selected for the positions. “Bill and Chris bring to our team an incredible wealth of experience and knowledge,” Deputy Chief...
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

Duluth man faces charges for threatening salesman, fleeing police

A Duluth man who fled Superior police officers in a vehicle after an alleged disturbance at a Superior auto dealership was bound over for arraignment following a preliminary hearing April 28 in Douglas County Circuit Court. Robert Douglas King, 33, faces one felony count of attempting to flee or elude...
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

Superior man faces firearms, drugs charges following traffic stop

An April 21 traffic stop resulted in five felony charges against Billy John Kimmes, 47, of Superior. Kimmes is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of methamphetamine; solicitation of harboring or aiding a felon; and two counts of bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Douglas...
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

Duluth Fire Dept. hires two fire marshals

The Duluth Fire Department has hired two new deputy fire marshals. William Chopskie and Chris Orman have both been with the Duluth Fire Department for the past 14 years, and were selected for the positions. Chopskie spent the first nine years within the department as a firefighter at the Headquarters...
Douglas County, WIPosted by
MIX 108

UPDATE: Hostages Being Held Inside St. Cloud Bank

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities remain on scene of a hostage situation inside Wells Fargo Bank. As of 5:20 p.m. St. Cloud police say the suspect of an attempted bank robbery has an undisclosed number of bank employees being held inside. Police say no one is injured. The St. Cloud police...