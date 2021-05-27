Suspect arrested after robberies in Superior

An armed robbery suspect is in custody after allegedly robbing from two stores and a woman on Wednesday in Superior and one store in Minnesota. The Superior Police Department was dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at CVS around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the police department. Officers learned that the suspect had robbed the store and a 68-year-old woman after he shocked her with what police described as an "electric weapon device."