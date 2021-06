The 2021 HUAWEI MatePad Pro tablet is one of the latest hardware models from the tech brand that will deliver impressive productivity and performance for users to enjoy. The tablet comes in two size options including 12.6-inches and 10.8-inches, and are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The tablets maintain a slim bezel design that will put the focus on the visual experience and enable users to do more than they could before.