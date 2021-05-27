Cancel
Warwick, RI

Wayne L. Carpenter

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne L. Carpenter, 78, died Saturday May 22, 2021. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Diffley) Carpenter. Born in Warwick, he was the son of the late Chester and Alice (Marsh) Carpenter. Wayne was employed as a welder for George H. Dean Manufacturing Company of Warwick, retiring in 2004. He enjoyed spending time at the beach and Narragansett with his wife, brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Wayne saw the beauty in all plants. He loved gardening and took pride in a well-manicured lawn and enjoyed pruning and feeding his rose bushes that were over 40 years old.

