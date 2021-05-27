Cancel
ATEEZ’s Mingi Revealed To Have Participated In Recording Their New Song For “Kingdom”

By E. Cha
Soompi
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATEEZ’s agency has revealed that Mingi took part in the recording of their new song for the final round of Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary War.”. Last November, Mingi temporarily halted all activities to focus on his health after experiencing symptoms of psychological anxiety. Although he was recently spotted at the airport with his fellow ATEEZ members, fueling speculation about a potential return, he is currently still on hiatus.

