ATEEZ’s Mingi Revealed To Have Participated In Recording Their New Song For “Kingdom”

On June 4, Southern band Swift Silver will release its self-titled debut album. Songwriting duo Anna Kline and John Looney have toured together for over a decade as bluegrass duo Grits & Soul. With the formation of the band Swift Silver, they return to their musical roots: the drawling tremolo of rhythms and blues, the redemptive strains of Southern Gospel and the twang of rural soul. Anna brings her fiery voice, “as sweet as it is fierce,” and John lends “a masterful performance on lead guitar.” This album speaks to the path we tread. It is lyrically insightful, eloquent—and timely when examined through the lens of current events. These songs help us navigate lingering questions we daily seek to answer, they pulsate with discovery and melodically confess the hunger to right a few wrongs.