Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ben August To Pen David Permut & Walden Media Movie About Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Only Female Medal Of Honor Recipient

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
 8 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: The Billion Dollar Spy screenwriter Ben August has just been tapped to adapt the story of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, the only recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor, as a feature film for Walden Media and Oscar nominated producer David Permut. August will adapt from the book A...

deadline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Dev Patel
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
David Permut
Person
Adam Wingard
Person
Mary Edwards Walker
Person
Barry Levinson
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Jimmy Hawkins
Person
Sheela
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medal Of Honor#Walden Media#Film Director#Executive Producer#Syracuse Medical College#Confederate#Disney Channel Original#Paramount#Pearlman Tishbi#Llp#Dr Mary Walker#Producer David Permut#Dr Walker#Best Director#Ceo#Attorney Rob Szymanski
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TV & Videosmetv.com

R.I.P. Robert Hogan, the namesake of the Col. Hogan character on Hogan's Heroes

Robert Hogan as Colonel Robert Hogan? That sounds like perfect casting, doesn't it? It nearly happened and there was a good reason for the shared names. Hogan's Heroes writer-creator Bernard Fein was a friend of Robert Hogan — he was such a pal that he named the lead character in honor of his actor friend. Fein even pushed to have Hogan play Hogan. However, at the time, Hogan's resume was a little thin. He had worked some guest roles on The Twilight Zone, 77 Sunset Strip and The Donna Reed Show, as well as soaps like General Hospital. But the network wanted a bigger name. CBS offered the part to Van Johnson. Of course, Bob Crane ended up with the gig.
Musictribuneledgernews.com

NC bluegrass legend Tommy Edwards, recipient of the state's highest honor, has died

May 22—Legendary bluegrass guitarist and musician Tommy Edwards, a North Carolina native who on Friday received the state's highest honor, has died. He was 75 years old. Born July 20, 1945 in Siler City, Edwards was said to be as old as bluegrass itself. It was the same year that Earl Scruggs joined Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys and ushered in the new genre.
Moviestheintelligencer.com

Movies with Mary: 'Woman in the Window' is framed

I read the book “The Woman in the Window,” A. J. Finn, only a month or so ago. So I knew what happened in this Netflix psychological murder mystery that has a phenomenal cast and a good story. As I watched, I kept thinking that the movie really followed the...
CelebritiesPosted by
KEAN 105

Taylor Swift Joins Star-Studded Cast of New David O. Russell Movie

After a year of back-to-back albums, Taylor Swift is confirmed for a different type of project: Appearing in David O. Russell's new movie. Few details are available about the new project. While we don't know anything about the release date or what its plot entails, we do know that Russell has assembled a star-studded cast. Swift joins Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant for the film.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Mary-Louise Parker Joins Natalie Portman In HBO Films’ ‘The Days Of Abandonment’

Mary-Louise Parker is set as a lead opposite Natalie Portman in HBO Films’ The Days of Abandonment, based on Elena Ferrante’s best-selling novel. The film, which is currently in pre-production, hails from writer-director Maggie Betts (Novitiate), Portman and her MountainA Films, Maven Screen Media, Len Amato’s Crash & Salvage and Fandango. Ferrante also serves as an executive producer.
Beauty & Fashiongamingideology.com

Cruella Sequel Teased By Director Craig Gillespie

After Disney’s Cruella hit theaters and Disney+ this weekend, making $26.5 million at the US box office with $440 million worldwide, director Craig Gillespie teased in an interview with Collider the opportunity to return for a sequel with Emma Stone as a fully realized version of Cruella de Vil. “I...
MoviesMiddletown Press

Jodie Turner-Smith Eyes Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise' Adaptation at Netflix

Should the deal close, Turner-Smith will act alongside Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver, who boarded the movie earlier this year. See First Trailer for Jodie Turner-Smith's 'Anne Boleyn'. Netflix declined to comment. The satirical “White Noise” follows Jack (who will be played by Driver), a professor who made a name...
Movieswhatnerd.com

10 Famous Child Actors and Their Best Movie Performances

We often recommend media and products we like. If you buy anything through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Famous child actors tend to follow one of two paths: grow up to become a Hollywood A-lister, or disappear altogether and never grace the big screen again. Either...
MoviesCollider

Glenn Close Joins Fellow MCU Actors Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage in Comedy 'Brothers'

Eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close will join fellow MCU actors Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage in Legendary's upcoming comedy Brothers. Max Barbakow (Palm Springs) will direct from a script by Macon Blair and Etan Cohen, and though the logline is being kept under wraps, it stands to reason that Brolin and Dinklage will be playing brothers of some kind. Both stars are producing the movie with Andrew Lazar of Mad Chance.
Moviestoughpigs.com

To Introduce Our Guest Star #7: Nick Stoller

On ‘To Introduce Our Guest Star’ this week we welcome writer and director Nick Stoller! Alongside Jason Segel, Nick wrote the 2011 movie ‘The Muppets’, as well as it’s sequel ‘Muppets Most Wanted’ with director James Bobin. Nick has had a huge career in comedy, directing ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’, ‘Get...
New York City, NYt2conline.com

Dorothy Lyman and Alfred Molina

Playwright and Emmy-winning actress Dorothy Lyman takes on the illuminating words from her own pen for the next monthly digital presentation of We Have To Hurry. Paired with the previously announced Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominated actor Alfred Molina, Ms. Lyman’s new play about two mature people rediscovering life’s simplest joys streams live via Broadway on Demand for two performances only, Saturday, June 5th at 8pm and Sunday, June 6th at 3pm. Patricia Vanstone once again directs the return engagement. Producers Stuffed Olive, Inc. and Davina Belling will donate all profits from the streaming of We Have to Hurry to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Tickets for the streaming event are priced at $15 per household, with VIP tickets priced at $25, which includes an exclusive post-show talkback with Ms. Lyman and Mr. Molina. Tickets are available HERE.
TV SeriesCollider

Sam Esmail and ‘Palm Springs’ Writer Andy Siara Teaming Up For Comedic Mystery Peacock Series ‘The Resort’

Palm Springs writer Andy Siara is teaming up with Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail for the eight-episode miniseries The Resort at Peacock. Designed as the first of potentially many seasons, The Resort is described as an examination of love wrapped in a criminal conspiracy, set at a picturesque location. The first eight installments will take place at an all-inclusive destination along the Mayan Riviera and follow a married couple on the brink of divorce who become involved in one of the Yucatan’s most infamous unsolved mysteries. Siara will write all eight episodes of The Resort.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Julianne Moore Saves the Stephen King Chiller Lisey’s Story

Stephen King wrote his 2006 novel Lisey’s Story after a peculiar confrontation with his own mortality: after recovering from an accident in the hospital, he returned home to find that his wife had packed up his writing studio while doing a remodel. It was as if King was getting a glimpse of the world after he was dead, seeing his effects—his thoughts, his plans, the evidence of his being—compacted and ready for the bin. That strange vision led to Lisey’s Story, a typically macabre horror-drama about a woman reeling in the aftermath of her famous novelist husband’s death.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Alfre Woodard

Alfre Woodard Joins Blair Underwood in Indie Thriller ‘Viral’. Clemency star Alfre Woodard is joining Blair Underwood and Sarah Silverman in the psychological thriller Viral, now shooting in New York City. Woodard will play Dr. Johnetta, a…. Regina King, Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba Take on Classic Sitcoms to Raise...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Bergman Island Trailer: Mia Hansen-Løve Takes Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps on a Trip in Cannes Premiere

Hard, even indecent, to pick a single favorite from this year’s outstanding Cannes lineup, so we won’t do that… but we will suggest Mia Hansen-Løve’s long-developing Bergman Island (starring Tim Roth, Vicky Krieps, Mia Wasikowska, and Anders Danielsen Lie) has a particular glow about it. Which, I suppose, is what happens when one of our favorite directors finally debuts something of which we’ve heard word for years.
CelebritiesAlbia Newspapers

Judy Greer Joins HBO Watergate Drama ‘The White House Plumbers’

HBO is diving into the Watergate scandal in a new five-part series and has tapped Judy Greer to star alongside Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. The White House Plumbers focuses on President Nixon’s own Watergate orchestrators E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux) and how they managed to topple the administration they were sworn to protect. The series is created and written by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck (Veep) and based on the book Integrity by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh as well as public records.