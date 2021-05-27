Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Scott announces $9.6 million to fund housing upgrades for Baltimore seniors

Posted by 
The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 8 days ago

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(BALTIMORE) Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Wednesday $9.6 million in funding to continue supporting the Housing Upgrades to Benefit Seniors initiative, which provides home modifications and repairs for older homeowners.

HUBS was created in 2015 to bring Baltimore organizations together with a shared mission to help older residents. The initiative helps homeowners with referral, intake and application procedures and ensures the residents are matched with the right services.

The mayor’s office said in a statement that the goal is for older homeowners to “live in homes that are safe, healthy and comfortable.”

Baltimore City contributed $3.5 million to the total amount of funding from other funders.

“The HUBS collaborative approach towards helping Baltimore homeowners age in place is a great example of city government working efficiently to improve the well-being of our older adults,” Scott said. “This $3.5 million investment from Baltimore City combined with additional support from committed partners will allow seniors to age independently within the comfort and security of their own communities.”

To be eligible for help through HUBS, homeowners must be at least 65 years old. Residents also have to meet certain income requirements, “which vary by the number of members in the household and area median income calculations,” the mayor’s office said.

HUBS typically selects adult homeowners who live independently, either alone or with family members, and don’t have the resources to do repairs on their homes.

Acting Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy said the financial support will serve more than 1,500 older adult homes and help “prevent blight and vacancies, reduce homelessness and minimize displacement.”

The $9.6 million funding was contributed through the following entities:

  • $3 million from Baltimore's Affordable Housing Trust Fund for senior homeownership repair and homeownership preservation;
  • $500,000 from the City’s capital budget;
  • $4.5 million from The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation;
  • $1.2 million from the Leonard and Helen R. Stulman Foundation;
  • $450,000 from Keswick

Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Baltimore launches public comment survey for Guaranteed Income Pilot Program

(BALTIMORE) Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Friday that the first steps of Baltimore's Guaranteed Income Pilot Program will be a public comment survey. The overall goal of the program is to increase economic security among low-income residents of Baltimore and it is set to be fully functional in the fall. The program is starting with an online survey to gauge community feelings and take into account community input.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Baltimore considers bill to prohibit facial recognition technology

(BALTIMORE) Community members in Baltimore have concerns regarding facial recognition software and its use within the city. City leaders and advocates have said that there is not enough information on the technology. They have also argued that "it all too often misidentifies black and brown citizens and can lead to false arrest and detention," according to CBS Baltimore.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimorean

Maryland tops the country as the smelliest state

(Stefan Zaklin/Getty Images) (BALTIMORE) A new survey released this week found that Maryland is the smelliest state in the country. The survey, published June 1 by career search website Zippia, compared U.S. states to find which one needed the most deodorant. According to the results, Maryland’s Old (Bay) Spice hasn’t been cutting it.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Baltimore

Check out these Baltimore-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. PT/FT DAMAGE NSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE /ONLINE - RB; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily, Off Weekends! Harrisburg, PA; 3. Passenger Service Agent; 4. Canvasser Team Lead; 5. Class A Local Truck Driver - Part-Time / Great Pay; 6. Retail Merchandiser; 7. Optician - Full-time/Part-Time - Glen Burnie, MD (Greater Baltimore & Washington DC);
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Job alert: These Baltimore jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Baltimore: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Customer Experience (CX) Strategist; 3. B2B Sales Representative; 4. Marketing Analytics Supervisor; 5. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention; 6. Restaurant Assistant General Manager -Glen Burnie; 7. $1,500 SIGN ON BONUS! Xfinity Mobile Retail Sales Consultant - Day 1 Benefits, Free Digital TV & ...; 8. Operation Clerk; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Average $215,000/Year + $7,500 Sign-On Bonus; 10. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE --JM;
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Take a look at these homes for sale in Baltimore

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on upper level of townhouse. Eat in kitchen, living room. Washer dryer. Yard maintenance included. No smoking, no pets, though will consider 1 cat.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cyndi Liparini, NextHome Premier Real Estate at 410-977-5808</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTgxNjg3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Fed Hill with a view!! Enjoy both city & water views from the tiered roof top deck of this updated Row House in desired Federal Hill. Beautiful hardwood floors are found throughout the home, and theupdated Kitchen is modern & bright with white cabinetry and new stainless steel appliances. You will love relaxing in the bonus sunroom which leads to the beautifully landscaped backyard. Step outside your gated privacy fence and enjoy Henry Street Park directly across the street - the perfect place to walk your dog. With breathtaking views, new AC wall units, optional parking & the potential to add up to 2 additional bedrooms, this home is a rare find. Move right in and start enjoying all the fun in Federal Hill!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve Knopf, Engel & Volkers Annapolis at 443-292-6767</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1DVlkxMDExOTQ5OTY3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY- Property currently occupied with a tenant whose lease ends in April 2022. The property underwent a significant update prior to occupancy which includes the following: updated kitchen with new appliances, new flooring, updated fixtures in both bathrooms, and fresh paint all throughout. All showings should be scheduled with a 24-hour notice to give the tenant adequate notice of showings. Please do not visit without a confirmation from Showing Time. Use the hand sanitizer provided, please follow the CDC guidelines and wear a mask if not vaccinated, and limit attendees to the buyer's agent and one other decision-maker.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nkechi Animashaun, NextHome Leaders at 410-363-1535</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTmV4dEhvbWUlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTkVYVEhPTUUtMTgxNDAyJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Welcome home! This home is located in a lovely neighborhood in Glen Burnie. Main level offers a large master bedroom and kitchen was updated in 2019. Basement walks out to a backyard perfectly suited for entertaining with a covered patio and gated pool. Conveniently located close to I-97, I-695, and I-895. Minutes away from shopping and easy commute to BWI Airport, Baltimore, Washington and Annapolis.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jenna Aliff, Engel & Volkers Annapolis at 443-292-6767</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1DVlkxMDExODU0NTE0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Baltimore

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Baltimore: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 2. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 3. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE /ONLINE - RB; 4. Life Insurance Agent; 5. B2B Sales Representative; 6. Store Management Opportunities in Olney, Maryland; 7. Work At Home Sales Account Executive- Spanish; 8. Amazon Warehouse Attendant (Immediate Openings) - Earn up to $19.50/hr; 9. Delivery Associate DBA2 Washington, DC (Starting pay $17.50/hr*+); 10. Security Guard - All Shifts;