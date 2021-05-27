Scott announces $9.6 million to fund housing upgrades for Baltimore seniors

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(BALTIMORE) Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Wednesday $9.6 million in funding to continue supporting the Housing Upgrades to Benefit Seniors initiative, which provides home modifications and repairs for older homeowners.

HUBS was created in 2015 to bring Baltimore organizations together with a shared mission to help older residents. The initiative helps homeowners with referral, intake and application procedures and ensures the residents are matched with the right services.

The mayor’s office said in a statement that the goal is for older homeowners to “live in homes that are safe, healthy and comfortable.”

Baltimore City contributed $3.5 million to the total amount of funding from other funders.

“The HUBS collaborative approach towards helping Baltimore homeowners age in place is a great example of city government working efficiently to improve the well-being of our older adults,” Scott said. “This $3.5 million investment from Baltimore City combined with additional support from committed partners will allow seniors to age independently within the comfort and security of their own communities.”

To be eligible for help through HUBS, homeowners must be at least 65 years old. Residents also have to meet certain income requirements, “which vary by the number of members in the household and area median income calculations,” the mayor’s office said.

HUBS typically selects adult homeowners who live independently, either alone or with family members, and don’t have the resources to do repairs on their homes.

Acting Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy said the financial support will serve more than 1,500 older adult homes and help “prevent blight and vacancies, reduce homelessness and minimize displacement.”

The $9.6 million funding was contributed through the following entities:

$3 million from Baltimore's Affordable Housing Trust Fund for senior homeownership repair and homeownership preservation;

$500,000 from the City’s capital budget;

$4.5 million from The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation;

$1.2 million from the Leonard and Helen R. Stulman Foundation;

$450,000 from Keswick