Iraq: Standing at a Crossroad with Limited Fixes to an Economy that is Desperate for Transformation
Baghdad, May 27, 2021 - Oil price volatility and COVID-19 have increased Iraq's economic woes and deepened existing economic and social fragilities. With global oil markets trends turning positive, the outlook for Iraq is set to improve. The new edition of the Iraq Economic Monitor for Spring 2021 titled 'Seizing the Opportunity for Reforms and Managing Volatility' expects the economy to gradually recover on the back of rising oil prices and rising OPEC+ production quotas, with GDP forecasted to gradually grow by 1.9 percent in 2021 and 6.3 percent on average in 2022-2023. Higher oil revenues in tandem with the devaluation effect are projected to narrow the fiscal deficit to 5.4 percent of GDP in 2021.www.marketscreener.com