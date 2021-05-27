Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Iraq: Standing at a Crossroad with Limited Fixes to an Economy that is Desperate for Transformation

By MarketScreener
marketscreener.com
 8 days ago

Baghdad, May 27, 2021 - Oil price volatility and COVID-19 have increased Iraq's economic woes and deepened existing economic and social fragilities. With global oil markets trends turning positive, the outlook for Iraq is set to improve. The new edition of the Iraq Economic Monitor for Spring 2021 titled 'Seizing the Opportunity for Reforms and Managing Volatility' expects the economy to gradually recover on the back of rising oil prices and rising OPEC+ production quotas, with GDP forecasted to gradually grow by 1.9 percent in 2021 and 6.3 percent on average in 2022-2023. Higher oil revenues in tandem with the devaluation effect are projected to narrow the fiscal deficit to 5.4 percent of GDP in 2021.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stability#Political Stability#Business Transformation#Social Transformation#Economic Outlook#Iraqis#Economic Transformation#Structural Fiscal Reforms#Structural Reforms#Macroeconomic Stability#Gdp#Fiscal Deficit#Country Wealth#Oil Markets#Non Oil Sectors#Weak Execution#Rise#Critical Turning Points#Budget Financing#Exports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Oil Prices
News Break
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Related
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Misinformation thrives in Iraq's virtual battlegrounds

Conspiracy theories, fake reports and mudslinging -- in Iraq, false news thrives and risks real-life consequences as authorities struggle to counteract its spread. Mohammad said the anti-"fake news" team has stepped up grassroots campaigns that include distributing leaflets and raising awareness of the legal consequences of spreading false information.
Businessmanisteenews.com

Lebanon reverses bank decision that caused depositors panic

BEIRUT (AP) — After public outrage and protests, Lebanon’s Central Bank governor said Thursday that depositors can go back to withdrawing money from their dollar deposits in the local currency at a rate two and half times better than the official one. The decision reverses an earlier one and comes...
Middle Eastkurv.com

Lebanese Leaders Exchange Barbs As Country Sinks Into Crisis

(AP) — Lebanon’s president and prime minister-designate have traded barbs, accusing one another of obstruction, negligence and insolence. Their rhetoric escalates a war or words that has for months obstructed the formation of a new government in a country hit by a devastating economic and financial crisis. The power struggle...
Middle East24newshd.tv

FM Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan’s long-standing ties with Iraq

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing and friendly ties with Iraq and expressed Pakistan’s desire to further enhance existing bilateral ties in all spheres of cooperation. The foreign minister called on the President of the Republic of Iraq, Dr Barham Salih. The foreign minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Killings in Iraq spark calls for election boycott

A wave of deadly attacks on pro-democracy activists and journalists in Iraq have sparked mounting calls to boycott October parliamentary elections, as perpetrators go unpunished. Killings, attempted murder and abductions have targeted more than 70 activists since a protest movement erupted against government corruption and incompetence in 2019. Elections were set in response to a central demand of the protracted protest movement that lasted from October to June 2020, and during which demonstrators also railed against Iran's influence in Iraq. But as attacks continue with impunity, more voices have joined a call to boycott the vote.
Economynordot.app

European finance ministers urge rapid agreement on global digital tax

Finance ministers across Europe including Germany's Olaf Scholz on Friday called for a rapid decision by the world's biggest economies on a digital tax for internet behemoths like Amazon and Google. "Now it's time to come to an agreement," the ministers from Germany, France, Spain and Italy wrote in The...
Africanewbusinessethiopia.com

African Development Bank President visits Ethiopia

African Development Bank President Adesina Akinwumi visits Ethiopia and discussed on development related topics with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed. “The two have met on Thursday in the capital Addis Ababa. I am delighted to visit Ethiopia and be with you Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. I am amazed with the development and transformation of the country & proud of the $1.7 billion financing of the African Development Bank in Ethiopia. Thank you so much for your wonderful hospitality,” twitted Adesina Akinwumi.
Economytsarizm.com

Russia De-Dollarizes National Wealth Fund

Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV. Russia is dumping dollar-denominated assets from its sovereign wealth fund, in favor of precious metals, euros and yuan, amid further sanction threats from the Biden administration, who is determined to keep America’s eyes focused on the ‘Russia threat’ and not on the wholesale betrayal OBiden is pursuing with the Chinese Communist Party.
PoliticsJamestown Foundation

Moscow and Tehran Dramatically Expanding Economic and Security Cooperation

Among the most important developments since the end of last year’s fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been the dramatic expansion in consultations and cooperation between Russia and Iran. This development reflects their common opposition to border changes, shared concern about the expansion of Turkish influence in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, as well as their desire to do an end-run around Western sanctions by promoting north-south trade at a time when east-west trade has been curtailed. The complementary geopolitical calculations of the two countries have long been recognized (see EDM, March 24, 2020 and February 25, 2021; Nezavisimaya Gazeta, June 3, 2021), but the extent to which Moscow and Tehran have sought to realize them, culminating in a decision two days ago (June 1) to expand bilateral military cooperation talks and Russian arms sales to Iran, have not.
Economycloudnewsmag.com

Why Africa must restructure debt – Okonjo-Iweala

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has reiterated her call for the restructuring of debts owed by African countries to enable them provide economic stimulus packages for their economies and accelerate recovery from COVID-19 devastations. She explained that Africa’s economies required short-term policies that would...
Economyinvesting.com

IMF sees Italy GDP up 4.3% in 2021, budget deficit at 11.8% GDP

MILAN (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund delivered slightly improved growth forecasts on Thursday for Italy's economy in 2021 and 2022 as it gradually recovers from the coronavirus crisis with support from increased fiscal spending. The IMF now sees Italy's gross domestic product up 4.3% and 4% in 2021 and 2022...
Worldkelo.com

IMF, World Bank urge G7 to release surplus vaccines, increase transparency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The heads of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on Thursday urged the Group of Seven advanced economies to release any excess COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries as soon as possible, and called on manufacturers to ramp up production. In a joint statement to the G7,...
Energy Industryapanews.net

OPEC hosts first Energy Dialogue with Africa

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in collaboration with the African Energy Commission (AFREC), the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO) and African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) have joined efforts during the inaugural OPEC-Africa Energy Dialogue to promote continent-wide energy cooperation initiatives. The High-Level meeting culminates more than two...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Taiwan's fate may be decided in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently surged nearly 100,000 troops, along with significant numbers of aircraft and equipment, to his country’s common border with Ukraine. His message was clear: the continued existence of a vibrant, democratic, and independent Ukraine will always be threatened by Moscow’s whims. With barely disguised Russian proxies occupying significant portions of Eastern Ukraine, as well as the Crimean Peninsula, it is a message to be taken seriously.