South Carolina baseball begins the SEC Tournament on Tuesday. The South Carolina baseball regular season is officially over, with the Gamecocks dropping its final SEC series to fourth-ranked Tennessee. The were 90 feet away from forcing extra innings in Saturday’s rubber match with the Volunteers, but they couldn’t get that tying run across the plate. With the defeat, the Gamecocks fell to 33-20 on the year and are likely staring at a No. 2 seed in postseason play, meaning they’d hit the road for regional action. But the team’s slim chances at hosting aren’t quite done yet.