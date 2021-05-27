Cancel
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin public schools to get $150 million more under GOP

By Kia Murray, FOX 11 News/Scott Bauer, The Associated Press
Fox11online.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin public schools would receive $150 million more in state funding over two years under the Republican budget plan to be approved by a legislative committee. That is on top of $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding coming to the state. But the federal money...

