CCC Partners with Fusion Fuel to Develop Green Hydrogen Demonstrator Plant in the Middle East

 5 days ago

Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) has partnered with Fusion Fuel, a green hydrogen technology company, to develop green hydrogen plants in the Middle East. ATHENS, GREECE, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) has partnered with Fusion Fuel Green PLC, a green hydrogen technology company, to develop green hydrogen plants in the Middle East.

#Hydrogen Production#Hydrogen Fuel#Renewable Energy#Hydrogen Power#Energy Management#Thermal Energy#Solar Power Plants#Green Energy#Fusion Fuel Green Plc#Hevo#Cpv#Cis#Kbr#Abb#Chiyoda#Jgc#Thyssen Krupp#Dubai Mall#Hotels#Power Stations
