How NIPP Saved Nigeria’s Power Sector

CNL Successfully Fabricates Advanced Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Fuel. Canadian nuclear science and technology organization Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) on April 13 announced it successfully fabricated Fully Ceramic Microencapsulated (FCM) fuel pellets designed by Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp. (USNC) for its Micro Modular Reactor (MMR). The project was funded by the Canadian Nuclear Research Initiative, an organization CNL established in 2019 to accelerate the deployment of SMRs in Canada. The FCM project scope includes the development of a multi-year testing program to support the validation of USNC’s fuel and core as they progress through the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission’s Vendor Design Review process, CNL said. Global First Power, a partnership between USNC and Ontario Power Generation, has proposed building and operating a micro reactor at Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd.’s Chalk River Laboratories campus in Ontario.