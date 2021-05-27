Cancel
How NIPP Saved Nigeria’s Power Sector

By By Mohammed Shosanya
energycentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAGOS – A new report has revealed that six National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP) thermal power plants and scores of power substations have put paid to the nation’s power grid currently at about 7,600MW energy delivery capacity. The NIPP project report from 2015 to 2021, also said Niger Delta Power...

energycentral.com
