SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

marketscreener.com
 8 days ago

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) securities between November 2, 2020 and April 8, 2021, against the Company and certain of its officers for remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Provention is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. The Company's product candidates include PRV-103 teplizumad and mAb, in Phase III clinical trial for interception of Type 1 diabetes ("T1D").

www.marketscreener.com
