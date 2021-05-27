SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Washington Prime Group, Inc. (WPG) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

MOSCOW, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC ("HeadHunter") (Nasdaq: HHR; MOEX: HHRU) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one ordinary share, offered by ELQ Investors VIII Limited, an investment vehicle associated with The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., and Highworld Investments Limited, a subsidiary of Elbrus Capital Fund II, L.P. and Elbrus Capital Fund II B, L.P. (together, the "Selling Shareholders"), at a public offering price of $37.00 per share. The Selling Shareholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 ADSs at the public offering price. HeadHunter will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the ADSs being offered by the Selling Shareholders and will bear the costs associated with the sale of such ADSs, other than the underwriting discounts. The offering is expected to close on June 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.