SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Washington Prime Group, Inc. (WPG) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Washington Prime Group, Inc. (NYSE: WPG) securities between November 5, 2020 and March 4, 2021, against the Company and certain of its officers for remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. WPG is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns properties and conduct operations through Washington Prime Group, L.P. ("WPG, L.P."). WPG is the sole general partner and holds approximately 84.7% of the partnership interests of WPG L.P.www.marketscreener.com