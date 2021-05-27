Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate confirms Wormuth as first female Army secretary

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12sCoy_0aDXT6Bv00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Christine Wormuth was confirmed unanimously by the Senate on Thursday to be the first female secretary of the Army.

Wormuth, who led President Joe Biden’s transition team at the Pentagon, got an overwhelmingly warm reception from members of the Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing this month.

Her confirmation sets her up as one of the more powerful officials in a defense establishment long dominated by men. She is the second woman named to a top Pentagon role by Biden. The deputy secretary of defense is Kathleen Hicks.

During her hearing, many of the senators pressed Wormuth on a range of personnel issues that have plagued the Army, ranging from sexual assault and racial tensions, to strains on a force that has been in combat in multiple war zones for the last two decades.

The Army’s handling of sexual assaults and other violence has come under significant scrutiny in the aftermath of a series of crimes, including murders and suicides last year at Fort Hood, Texas. A review panel found that military leaders at the post were not adequately dealing with high rates of sexual assault and harassment and were utterly neglecting the sexual assault prevention program.

Wormuth told the Senate Armed Services Committee that she was “angry and frustrated” by the failures at Fort Hood. And she said the Army needs to “put quite a bit of focus” on improving the command climate all the way down to the lower levels so that younger soldiers feel safe and are able to make complaints if needed.

She will take over her post just as military service leaders are facing pressure to change how they prosecute sexual assaults and other crimes. An independent panel has recommended that decisions to prosecute service members for sexual assault be made by independent authorities, not commanders, a major change that has been resisted by the military. And members of Congress strongly back such a change.

Wormuth has a long history of service in the Pentagon on a variety of national security issues. She served as the undersecretary of defense for policy and the senior director for defense policy at the NSC during the Obama administration, and held other Defense Department positions. She also previously served as principal deputy assistant secretary for homeland defense.

Her most recent job was as director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at the RAND Corp., a federally funded think tank.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
34K+
Followers
48K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Wormuth
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#National Defense#Department Of Defense#Rand#The Pentagon#Secretary#Senate Leaders#Ap#Nsc#The Rand Corp#The Associated Press#Military Leaders#Senators#Deputy#Military Service Leaders#Combat#Commanders#Personnel Issues#Sexual Assault#Armed Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
United States Department of Defense
News Break
Army
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: New Army secretary highlights 'character and culture' in first message to service | Justice Dept. to give ransomware attacks same priority as terrorism

Happy Thursday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Ellen Mitchell, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: New Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said she would push initiatives meant to better “character...
MilitaryDefense One

The Army Brief: Wormuth confirmed; evacuating Afghan interpreters; Budget Day; and more...

Welcome to The Army Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the service’s future. Army Secretary, confirmed at last: Christine Wormuth’s nomination to be the next Army Secretary encountered a procedural issue Wednesday night where she was confirmed but then unconfirmed hours later. On Thursday morning, the Senate again confirmed her by unanimous consent, making her the first woman to lead the service.
MilitaryWashington Times

Second time's a charm in confirming Army's first woman chief

The Senate on Thursday confirmed former Obama administration Pentagon policy chief Christine Wormuth to be secretary of the Army, a day after they confirmed then unconfirmed her for the same job. Her position as the first female Army Secretary seemed to be a lock Wednesday evening when Sen. Maria Cantwell,...
Congress & Courtsmassdevice.com

Senate confirms new CMS leader

The U.S. Senate today confirmed President Joe Biden’s selection to lead CMS, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, with a 55-44 vote in favor. Brooks-LaSure will be the first Black woman to hold the position, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Twitter. She previously served in the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services during the Obama administration, during which time she helped to implement the Affordable Care Act, which she will now oversee as the Biden administration seeks to expand it.
Congress & CourtsForeign Policy

Congress Draws Battle Lines for Pentagon Budget Fight

It’s a story as old as time. The U.S. Defense Department releases a budget cutting the U.S. military’s older systems and investing in futuristic weapons. And members of Congress, their districts at risk of losing jobs, manufacturing, and military bases, put the money back in. That’s exactly the tussle U.S....
Congress & Courtskmrskkok.com

Senator Smith Has ‘Wonderful Visit’ with VA Secretary

U.S. Senator Tina Smith told the KMRS Community Connection that she had a “wonderful visit” with U.S. Secretary for Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough last week during his Minnesota trip. McDonough is a Minnesota native and Senator Smith met up with him at both the VA Hospital in Minneapolis and the Vets Home in Hastings.
MilitaryFairbanks Daily News-Miner

From the 25th Secretary of the Army

Late last week, I had the great honor of being sworn in as your 25th Secretary of the Army. As I watched the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington on Memorial Day, I reflected on what a distinct privilege it is to lead the finest men and women that our great Nation has to offer. It is truly humbling to represent the Soldiers, Civilians, and Families that make up the world’s greatest land fighting force.
Congress & Courtsgpsworld.com

US Congress may move against Chinese-made drones

A bill moving through the U.S. Congress would impose a five-year ban on United States government purchases of drones manufactured or assembled in China, reports The Associated Press. The measure reflects bipartisan concerns that the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) made in China could facilitate Chinese spying on critical infrastructure. Major...
Militarydefense.gov

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby; Marine Corps Lieutenant General Dennis Crall, Director, Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (C4), Cyber and Chief Information Officer, Joint Staff J-6 PRESS SECRETARY JOHN F. KIRBY: Good afternoon. (Inaudible). I guess you're to help me brief today. If you go back and look at...
Militaryinsidesources.com

Honoring Our Vietnam and Korean War Dead

A gentle wind on a sunny day created the perfect atmosphere for visiting monuments on the National Mall in Washington honoring America’s war dead on Memorial Day. Staring at the names etched in the shiny black granite of the Vietnam War Memorial Wall, as a journalist who covered the war I looked for those whom I might have known among the 58,000 who died. On the other side of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, wandering past the stainless-steel statues of 19 troops on patrol, I gazed at the mural, also in black granite, portraying U.S. forces against a backdrop of the forbidding terrain over which they fought the Korean War’s bloodiest battles.