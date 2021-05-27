Cancel
John Boyega talks a Star Wars return: “I’m open to the conversation, as long as it’s Kathy and J.J.”

By Mark Newbold
fanthatracks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery interesting news arrives via Palpamemes as John Boyega very briefly and succinctly – but also very clearly – makes it known that he would be open to a Star Wars return to flesh out and tell more stories of FN-2187 aka Finn, providing J.J. Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy are involved.

www.fanthatracks.com
