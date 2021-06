Duke Energy began construction last week on its 22.6 MW Speedway Solar power plant in Cabarrus County, North Carolina. This work begins following a competitive bidding process, the results of which will see the design, construction, and other details handled by Swinerton Renewable Energy. Solar power generated by Speedway Solar will be delivered through a 20-year power purchase agreement, but the project will be owned and operated by Duke Energy Sustainable Renewables once complete. At that point, it will also join more than 40 other Duke Energy solar plants in the state.