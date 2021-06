Yes, the pandemic will come to an end, but consumer shifts that took shape over the last 15 months are likely here to stay. The Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, in partnership with Caddle, surveyed more than 10,000 Canadians on grocery shopping in May 2021. The aim was to better understand how the pandemic could impact the grocery experience over time. The survey covered everything from loyalty programs and local foods, to online shopping and store design. Here are the key findings: