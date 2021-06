Shoes? Laced. Water bottle? Filled. Weights? Stacked. Next step? Picking the right music! It should be illegal to work out without amazing music playing in your AirPods. When you can feel the beat pumping along with your heart, when you're ready to lift another set or run just a little bit farther because your favorite song just came on, or when you finish a workout feeling pumped up and happy, you know you picked the right playlist. Hey, major athletes listen to music before a big game, so why can't you? If you're struggling to decide what type of music to stream during your next workout, let your zodiac sign guide you! We've picked the best workout playlists available on Spotify to stream for each sign, so all you have to do is press play and start moving.