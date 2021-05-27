Iraq Economic Monitor: Seizing the Opportunity for Reforms and Managing Volatility

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from being over, as proven by Fiji, which after almost one year of relaxed restrictions and no community transmission has experienced a surge of virus cases and a new wave of lockdowns since April 2021. Even the coronavirus-free localities, such as some island countries and territories in the Pacific, are still being affected by border closures, disrupted value chains and reduced incomes. Various restrictions, mandatory ‘COVID-safe’ measures and periodic recurrence of infection are likely going to be a part of our lives in months and possibly years ahead. Business continuity planning is critical in times of crisis - and in anticipation of such. For enterprises to survive, they must be able to adapt their operations to the new environment.