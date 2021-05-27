Iraq Economic Monitor: Seizing the Opportunity for Reforms and Managing Volatility
With a special focus: Towards Increased Economic Opportunities for Women in Iraq. The Spring 2021 issue of the Iraq Economic Monitor provides an in-depth review of the latest macroeconomic and policy developments in the aftermath of COVID-19 and the collapse in oil prices. These twin shocks led to the largest GDP contraction (10.4 percent) since 2003 and the fiscal deficit deteriorated to 6.4 percent of GDP while the most vulnerable Iraqis bore the brunt of these shocks. In the absence of reforms, Iraq's recovery is projected to remain below potential in the medium term.www.marketscreener.com