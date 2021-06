Please note, prices are accurate at the date of article update, June 3, 2021, but are subject to change. If we could trade our current complexion for an A-list celebrity’s, you know we would do so in an instant — or possibly even faster. We want that clear skin, that dewy glow, that agelessness, all of it. Sadly though, the closest we can get is to buy the same products they do — and watch as our bank account balance plummets!