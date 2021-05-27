Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Tuipster. Find top tweets.

By Rotten Tomatoes
tuipster.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry Silver returns in a new teaser for #CobraKai Season 4. Netflix has announced that Terry Silver, the 'Karate Kid Part III' baddie played by Thomas Ian Griffith, will make his way to the Valley for #CobraKai season 4. Trends: #CobraKai Terry Silver. Terry Silver will bring the pain in...

www.tuipster.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Ian Griffith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Inc#Cobrakai#Cobra Kai#Cobra Kai Season#Everything Rolling#Karate#Patience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesCollider

What We Want to See in 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

It’s only been a scant four months since Season 3 of Cobra Kai dropped on Netflix and promptly crane kicked our faces off, but the hype is already building for the next batch of episodes. Stars William Zabka and Martin Kove recently confirmed that filming on Season 4 has wrapped, and Netflix is telling investors that it will debut on the streaming service later this year. So even though you may still be basking in the glow of Elizabeth Shue’s grand return to the franchise, it’s already time to start asking what comes next. Of course, the answer to that question isn’t immediately obvious. The creators of Cobra Kai — Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg — are always careful to play their cards close to the vest, and a trailer likely isn’t coming for quite a while. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have our own hopes about what season four might bring to the Karate Kid spinoff.
Violent Crimesurbanislandz.com

6ix9ine Attacked Lil Durk Over Death Of Brother DThang

6ix9ine distastefully trolled Lil Durk using his brother’s death. Proving once again that he is nothing but a clout-chasing troll, Tekashi 6ix9ine hit a new low this week when he mocked Lil Durk and made light of the death of the Chicago rapper’s brother. Durk’s brother, DThang, was reportedly gunned down outside a club on Saturday at the age of 32.
MLBPopculture

Alex Rodriguez Shares Telling Gesture as Ex Jennifer Lopez's Romance Heats up With Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez gave the paparazzi a big thumbs up amid his ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance with her former ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Shortly after their rumor, it was rumored that Rodriguez was not doing so well following their split; however, he seems to be just fine right now as he sported a big smile as well. In the photo, shared by Page Six, Rodriguez was crossing the street while on his way to Bar Pitti in New York City.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kanye West Possibly Dating A-List Actor's Ex Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Has Kanye West moved on to a new relationship as his divorce from Kim Kardashian carries on? Rumors have been swirling that he's dating Irina Shayk, who recently got out of a relationship with actor Bradley Cooper. One OK Magazine source came forward and claimed the pair was "secretly dating. However, a second anonymous source spoke out and second-guessed that statement.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Tuesday, June 8: Dr. Snyder Threatened, Kayla’s Discovery, Abe Fooled

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, June 8 reveal that Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) pays a visit to Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry). Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) learns concerning news from Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams). Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) hides the truth from Abe Carver (James Reynolds). Plus, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) is seen in the buff once again.
Louisiana StateHollywood Life

Ben Affleck Looks Sad Leaving Jennifer Lopez’s House In LA 5 Weeks After Rekindling Romance

Ben Affleck was photographed with a somber look on his face while driving away from Jennifer Lopez’s Bel Air home in a black SUV. Ben Affleck, 48, didn’t look too happy while leaving Jennifer Lopez‘s home in Bel Air, CA over the weekend. The actor had a sad expression on his face while sitting outside the 51-year-old singer’s impressive residence in his black SUV on June 6 and showed off tousled hair and a beard. He also wore a black T-shirt that allowed one of his arm tattoos to peek out and didn’t pay much attention to nearby photographers.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kerry Washington in mourning after sad loss of beloved 'partner'

Kerry Washington is in mourning after revealing the death of her beloved "fur baby companion", Josie. The Scandal star broke the news that her beloved Shih Tzu-Yorkshire Terrier mix has sadly "crossed over" in a touching tribute on Instagram. Sharing a series of heart-melting photos of the duo together, Kerry...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Princess Eugenie shares new pic with baby August on Instagram

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram on Saturday (June 5) to celebrate World Environment Day by sharing a sweet photo with son August. In the photo, Princess Eugenie is holding baby August in a cute ying-yang carrier, and appears to be enjoying a sunny family walk. The royal captioned the post;...
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

The Reason Why Kelly Clarkson Wears So Many Different Belts

It was May 2002 when Kelly Clarkson’s friends encouraged her to do something a little outside the box. They knew she had a lovely singing voice – and that is such an understatement – so they encouraged her to try out for this new reality television show that was being aired over the summer. No one knew what “American Idol,” was or how big it would become. No one was sure a reality television show with an unknown British man by the name of Simon Cowell, a record producer by the name of Randy Jackson, and 80s/90s pop star Paula Abdul would work out. Kelly Clarkson decided to try out. She was good enough to earn a trip to Hollywood, but who knew that day what might happen in her future?
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Fan Who Says She Looks Like an ‘Alien’ in New Commercial

Focusing on what’s important! Khloé Kardashian responded to a fan who mocked her appearance in a new commercial — and she made sure to keep things in perspective. A Twitter user commented on a new Nurtec commercial featuring Kardashian, 36, saying, “Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”
Las Vegas, NVHello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir in new photo

Shania Twain shared exciting news on Instagram recently but it was her appearance which sparked a major reaction. The country music star thrilled fans when she announced tickets for her new Las Vegas residency had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media in...