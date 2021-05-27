FNM S p A : The Board of Directors constitutes the Committee for the designation of the corporate bodies of the Group companies

FNM: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTES THE COMMITTEE FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE CORPORATE BODIES OF THE FNM GROUP COMPANIES. Milan, May 17 2021 - To supplement the press release issued on May 13th, it is noted that the Board of Directors of FNM S.p.A. (the "Company"), which met today under the chairmanship of Mr. Andrea Angelo Gibelli, resolved to set up the new Committee for the designation of the corporate bodies of the FNM Group companies, in charge of assisting the FNM Board of Directors in the identification of the members of the corporate bodies of the Group companies and made up of the following Directors, the majority of whom are independent: