Basketball, Escadrille, softball welcome new leaders for upcoming season

By Caroline Black, Kevin Vera
lancerfeed.press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour head coaches will make their way into the upcoming school year and begin their coaching and teaching careers at Lafayette. The Lafayette athletics program is welcoming new leaders for boys basketball, girls basketball, Escadrille and softball. After the departure of the previous coaches for various reasons, Greg Hrdlicka, Bryan Keim, Kate McGinty and Ally McReynolds Gardner will be taking the place of the former coaches at LHS.

lancerfeed.press
