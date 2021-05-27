Lauderhill Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn Hosts Lauderhill Shines Graduation Ceremony & Pitch Competition
LAUDERHILL, FL – Lauderhill Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn has been consistent with her efforts to help start and grow small businesses since being elected in November 2020. Commissioner Dunn is a small business owner herself and longtime community activist who has devoted her career to promoting economic development, health and wellness and quality of life issues in the City of Lauderhill and South Florida.thewestsidegazette.com