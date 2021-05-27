Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

We cannot allow air piracy to become dictators’ new tool

By Trudy Rubin The Philadelphia Inquirer
Keene Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine you are flying over Europe in a European air carrier on your way home from a Greek vacation in the post-coronavirus era. Suddenly, your plane does a 180-degree turn and lands in Minsk, Belarus. You see from your window that it is being “escorted” by a MiG-29 fighter jet. You are held for seven hours at the Minsk airport, while an exiled Belarusian dissident and his girlfriend are seized from among the passengers and hustled off by security police.

www.sentinelsource.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Western Sanctions#Greek#Irish#Russian#Chinese#Kgb#The New York Times#The Pro Kremlin Rt#Twitter#Polish#Kremlin#Soviet#The European Union#Eu#Philadelphia Inquirer#Dictators#Tool#Mideast Terrorists#Iranian Airspace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Country
Greece
News Break
Terrorism
Country
China
Related
EuropeMiami Herald

Belarus opposition slams dissident TV confessions as coerced

The Belarusian opposition said Friday a dissident journalist was coerced to appear in a video on state TV in which he wept and praised the country's authoritarian ruler, a broadcast sharply criticized by Western officials. In the 90-minute video broadcast Thursday night, Raman Pratasevich repented for his opposition activities and...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Putin Says First Line Of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Complete

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that laying the pipes for the first of two lines of the prospective Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany has now been 'successfully completed.'. Addressing an economic forum in St. Petersburg on June 4, Putin also said that 'work on the second line is...
Worldnewpaper24.com

Putin says foreigners can get vaccinated in opposition to Covid in Russia – NEWPAPER24

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday requested the federal government put together the best way for overseas residents to get vaccinated in opposition to Covid-19 within the nation for an undisclosed charge. Talking throughout a plenary session on the annual St. Petersburg Worldwide Financial Discussion board, Putin stated: “The Russian...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Military deterrence and realistic diplomacy: How Biden should approach Putin summit

Two weeks before his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden says he'll press Putin on human rights abuses. This is an error. Rather than push for abstract values promotion, which have virtually no chance of bearing fruit, Biden would be far better served by focusing on tangible U.S. interests. Presidents for the past several decades have been failing to learn this important lesson.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

NATO chief: Belarus actions must 'have consequences'

Belarus’s diversion of a commercial flight to arrest an opposition activist and journalist last week “has to have consequences,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday. NATO has strongly condemned the May 23 incident, during which Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered that a Ryanair plane flying from Greece to Lithuania...
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin Warns West Not to 'Meddle' in Belarus' Affairs After Raman Pratasevich Arrest

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West not to "meddle" in Belarus' domestic affairs on Friday after the country's arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich on May 23. Many Western countries are angered at Pratasevich's arrest after his Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, by the orders of Belarusian flight controllers. Putin said that the West's outrage comes from Western nations seeking to influence developments in Belarus after Pratasevich cried and apologized for his opposition against Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko on state TV Thursday.
PoliticsWashington Times

Biden must stand firm in date with wily Putin

At the tail end of his first international trip after meetings with G-7 leaders and NATO members, President Biden will hold a one-day summit June 16 with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr. Biden, who proposed a summit during his April phone call with Mr. Putin, will confront a relationship which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently characterized as more acrimonious than during the Cold War.
Protestswhtc.com

Belarusian protester fights extradition from Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Andrei Kazimirov left Belarus for Russia last September to sit out a crackdown on anti-government protests after he was detained over a rally in August and beaten while in custody, his lawyer says. Russia now plans to extradite the 21-year-old back to Belarus to face criminal charges...
Energy Industrylowyinstitute.org

Nord Stream 2: Assessing Russia’s “serious geopolitical victory”

Europe doesn’t appear likely to reduce its dependency on Russian energy any time soon. The much-discussed, much-debated construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, linking Russia with Germany via the Baltic Sea, is now almost completed. And there are signs suggesting Moscow and Washington won’t allow the issue to disrupt the scheduled summit between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden.
EconomyPosted by
Newsweek

Russia's Top Tech CEO Calls Strict US Sanctions on Country 'War'

Sergey Chemezov, the head of Rostec, a state-owned technology and manufacturing corporation, said he considered American's tough sanctions a trade "war" that he believed will have a greater impact on Europe than the United States. President Joe Biden implemented sanctions on Russia in April for interfering in the election, with...
PoliticsForeign Policy

Lukashenko’s Air Piracy Has Revitalized Belarus’s Opposition

On May 23, a Ryanair flight passing through Belarusian airspace from Athens to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, was forced down in Minsk by a fraudulent bomb threat—backed up by a MiG-29 fighter jet escort. The falsified bomb threat was concocted by the Belarusian government for the purpose of apprehending exiled Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich. He had taken a flight that intersected Belarusian airspace on his return to Lithuania.
PoliticsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Lukashenko’s air piracy has no Western precedent

The double standards defense is the Kremlin’s go-to device whenever it’s accused of wrongdoing: “You Westerners have no moral right to point fingers because you do it too.”. It’s telling that Russia has unfolded the double standards umbrella over Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who on May 23 scrambled a fighter...
EuropeGrand Island Independent

Punish Belarus leader before air piracy becomes the norm

Imagine you are flying over Europe in a European air carrier on your way home from a Greek vacation in the post-coronavirus era. Suddenly, your plane does a 180-degree turn and lands in Minsk, Belarus. You see from your window that it is being “escorted” by a MiG-29 fighter jet. You are held for seven hours at the Minsk airport, while an exiled Belarusian dissident and his girlfriend are seized from among the passengers and hustled off by security police.
EuropeTelegraph

Parents of kidnapped Belarus student beg Putin: 'Release our daughter'

“Mama” was the only message that Sofya Sapega, a 23-year-old Russian student, managed to get to her mother before contact was lost for good after her Ryanair jet was forced to land in Minsk, escorted by a fighter jet. Several hours after the text arrived Sofya was in a Belarusian...