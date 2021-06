Growing concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of Covid have reportedly prompted the government to consider delaying the full re-opening date for the domestic economy.The lifting of almost all remaining restrictions had been scheduled to happen on 21 June but ministers are now apparently weighing up postponing that unlocking by two weeks in order to allow a further push on vaccinations.The Financial Times has reported that that the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, would be “relaxed” over such a delay.But what would that mean for the economy? There have been multiplying signs of a strong bounce back in activity in...