Norwood, MA

World War II veteran traveling to visit grave of soldier who saved his life 67 years ago

By Boston25News.com Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akXiV_0aDXRgcI00

NORWOOD, Mass. — On Thursday, May 27, a 96-year-old World War II veteran will travel to South Carolina to pay respects to a soldier who saved his life in battle.

In 1944, Anthony Grasso, 20-years young at the time was a private who was ordered to scout enemy positions as the American army prepared to attack the German army in the Hurtgen Forest, Vossenack, Germany. Frank Dubose, army lieutenant, 23-years-old at the time was killed by an artillery blast instantly.

Grasso says the men had little choice but to run out into an open field amid heavy shelling. “He stood between me and the blast, taking the brunt of the shrapnel,” Grasso said.

The blast launched Grasso up in the air 30 feet and subsequently he sustained serious head and neck wounds.

This Memorial Day Anthony Grasso wants to visit his fellow soldier and give a final salute at Quaker Cemetery in Camden, South Carolina.

The ceremony will be Friday with several South Caroline veterans groups, military representatives, as well as local and state officials.

Norfolk County DA Michael Morrissey, Uncle Sam Rounseville of Quincy, and Gayle Bellotti organized the tribute, “Saving Private Grasso.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
