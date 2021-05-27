Taraji P. Henson Launches Mental Health Initiative For Black Youth

“We need more professionals in education to recognize children dealing with trauma and help them, not criminalize them,” said Henson. Actress Taraji P. Henson has continually used her platform as an avenue to spread awareness about the importance of mental health and she’s taking her efforts further with the creation of a new initiative. According to People, the Washington, D.C. native has launched a program to help Black students who are facing mental health struggles that stem from racism.