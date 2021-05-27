Cancel
Taraji P. Henson Launches Mental Health Initiative For Black Youth

By Carma Henry
thewestsidegazette.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We need more professionals in education to recognize children dealing with trauma and help them, not criminalize them,” said Henson. Actress Taraji P. Henson has continually used her platform as an avenue to spread awareness about the importance of mental health and she’s taking her efforts further with the creation of a new initiative. According to People, the Washington, D.C. native has launched a program to help Black students who are facing mental health struggles that stem from racism.

thewestsidegazette.com
