Casper College Women’s Soccer sophomore goalie Karla Gaytan, Worland, Wyoming, signed today to continue playing soccer at Division II Auburn University. Gaytan came to the newly formed Thunderbird squad when Sheridan College dropped its athletics program. “We got lucky with Karla! She was playing at Sheridan College her first year. Then when the programs closed, she came to us,” said assistant coach Jocelyn Norcross. “Yes, we were very lucky to get her and so appreciative to the head coach from Sheridan calling us. Not only does Karla excel on the pitch, but she is also a 4.0 student-athlete,” added head coach Ammon Bennett.