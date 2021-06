Colorado Democrats’ big-swing effort at reforming the state’s health care industry squeaked through its toughest test yet on earlier this week. In the 4-3 party-line vote to clear the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, only one Democrat on the committee gave full-throated support to House Bill 1232, which seeks to reduce insurance premiums for a subset of Coloradans. The other three yes votes were reluctant ones, with Sens. Janet Buckner, Joann Ginal and Rhonda Fields all expressing concerns but agreeing to move the bill along while its supporters continue to work on it.